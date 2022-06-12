TCS, Infosys, HCL Work From Home: Know How IT Companies Plan To Open Offices?

Although the COVID-19 situation in the country is in control, companies in India have plans to continue work from home (WFH) in the long term, along with physical offices. Most information technology (IT) companies, including TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech, say they are opting for the hybrid model of working. Recently, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) explained 3Es (Enable, Embrace and Empower) of its hybrid model to the employees.

Globally, Apple CEO Tim Cook has also said his company is trying to find a middle ground between working remotely and from the office. Mental health has become much more important in the past couple years… This is not only because of the pandemic but overhang of things going on in addition to the pandemic. I think the employer will increasingly take on more role in that. Earlier many were focused on physical health, now you have to focus on total,” Cook has said at a TIME magazine event.

TCS Explains Hybrid Model’s ‘3Es’ To Employees

Embrace: The company told its employees that in the work from home, environmental distractions are too many including house chores, child schooling and pet care, among others. With no clear separation or boundary between work and home, it is highly possible to get onto an “always online” mode. This requires some constructive thinking and prioritisation of ‘living holistically’ over ‘eat-work-sleep’.

Enable: TCS said that while an individual might be ready to embrace, what is an equally important question to ask is, whether our organisation is ready to enable the right ecosystem to ‘work from anywhere’? Organisations need to do more than just lip service, marketing talks, press releases – they need to focus on and enable the right conditions and environment to facilitate the remote working.

Empower: Both organisations and individuals need to be empowered in new ways to work from anywhere. The individual and organisational contexts need to be bridged with socio-technical solutions. Individuals, teams and management have specific and intersecting needs and challenges that need to be considered.

On its website, TCS also said evidence of this comes from a Gartner survey of chief financial officers (CFOs) carried out as lockdown measures were coming into full force across the world. Almost three-quarters (74 per cent) of the 300 CFOs surveyed said they planned to move at least 5 per cent of their on-site workforce to permanent remote working after the pandemic.

Infosys’ Long-Term Work From Home Plan

Infosys has a three-phased plan when it comes to working from home. In the first phase, the company is encouraging employees who are in their home locations where DCs (development centres) are located or are in the upcountry town close to the DCs to come to the office twice a week.

In the second phase, its Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said the company will encourage people who are outside the DC towns to start making preparations over the next few months to see if they can come back to their base development centres. “In the long term, we are looking a the hybrid model on work, depending upon the clients, regulatory environment and a number of other considerations,” Roy added.

HCL Tech Plan for Hybrid Model

Tech major HCL Technologies is also continuing with the hybrid mode for now. An HCL spokesperson has said that one of the company’s top priorities is the safety and well-being of its employees and their families. “We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. At present, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model,” the spokesperson has said.

