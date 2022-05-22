TCS, Infosys, HCL Work from Home to Continue? What IT Companies Say On Office Opening

As the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India remains under control and the cases are coming down, information technology (IT) companies are asking their senior leaders to halt work from home and return to the offices. However, the firms are adopting hybrid model of working for employees for the long term. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL have already decided to continue with the hybrid model.

According to TCS’s website, “Asking employees to work from home was seen as a short-term measure to cope with (the coronavirus pandemic). There are growing signs that current practices may have to be adopted on a long-term basis, as some companies realise they can operate more efficiently if they allow working remotely for their people.”

TCS has earlier said it is transitioning into a hybrid mode of working, with its associates choosing to spend time at both, office premises and working remotely. It has announced about its intention to adopt a 25×25 policy and set up occasional operating zones (OOZs) and hot desks.

Under the 25×25 policy, it will require not more than 25 per cent of the company’s associates to work from an office at any given point in time, and they need not spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

On the occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks, Tata Consultancy Services said it has set up agile work seats worldwide, which allow its associates to work and engage with fellow team members from any TCS office.

“Our agile workspace is intelligent, automated, and cloud-based digital infrastructure that is adaptable to accommodate evolving safety policies and regulations, resilient to the onslaught of cyberattacks and supports work-from-anywhere operating models. Additionally, we have set up OOZs and hot desks, it said.

Another IT major Infosys also plans to adopt hybrid model of working in the long term. however, it has a three-phased plan on work from home. “We have already rolled out the first phase in April and under this, people who are in their home locations where DCs (development centres) are located or are in the upcountry town close to the DCs are being encouraged to come to the office twice a week,” its Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said.

In the second phase, he said the company will encourage people who are outside the DC towns to start making preparations over the next few months to see if they can come back to their base development centres. “In the long term, we are looking a the hybrid model on work, depending upon the clients, regulatory environment and a number of other considerations,” Roy added.

Another IT company HCL Tech has said, “One of our top priorities is the safety and well-being of our employees and their families. We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. Currently, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model.”

