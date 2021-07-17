TCS, Infosys, Wipro to Recruit Over 1 lakh Freshers This Fiscal

Following the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, top Information Technology (IT) companies in India, are aiming to bring fresh talent into the fold. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro are looking to hire more than 1 lakh, college freshers, to their cause in this fiscal year. These claims were made by the firms following their respective quarterly updates. These companies have gone up from a net decline of 9,000 in hiring at the start of FY21 to a massive recruitment number of 40,000 employees in the first quarter. Wipro had brought on around 12,000 employees in the June quarter alone. Infosys added around 8,300 employees and TCS added around 20,000 numbers to its ranks, bringing the total number up to 5 lakh employees.

TCS Looks to Make Waves and Lead the Pack

Tata Consultancy Services is eyeing a hiring number of 40,000 freshers via campus placements in India within the fiscal year 2021-2022. The titan of a firm has stayed consistent over the past two years with its hiring rates. In 2020 TCS hired 40,000 employees, adding to its base of already 5 lakh employees. The Chief of Global Human Resources for TCS said, “From the campus in India, we hired 40,000 last year. We will continue to hire and hire 40,000 or more this year in India.” He had also hinted at lateral hiring is another target of the company this hiring season.

Lakkad conveyed that the pandemic nor the lockdown restrictions posed any threat to the hiring process, adding that in the previous year around 3.60 lakh freshers had appeared for a virtual entrance exam.

Infosys is Taking Hiring to the Next Step

Infosys is planning on hiring around 35,000 college pass-outs globally, for FY22, as per a statement by Chief Operating Officer, Pravin Rao. The company had an employee strength of The March quarter had 2.59 lakh employees but brought its numbers up by 2.67 lakh individuals by the end of the June quarter.

“As the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition in the industry poses a near-term challenge. We plan to meet this demand by expanding our hiring program of college graduates for FY 22 to 35,000 globally. Employee wellbeing is of paramount importance to us and we have had multiple interventions in this regard including facilitating vaccination for them and their dependents," said Rao.

He then added, “We rolled out several intense employee engagement initiatives including career acceleration opportunities, compensation reviews and learning & development interventions. Our clients continue to be supportive of the multiple initiatives we have undertaken; they value the delivery commitments we have met even during these extraordinary times,"

Wipro Making Plans for the Attrition Boom

Wipro added more than 12,000 employees in the April-June quarter as it expected attrition rates to spike given the current situation. With attrition rates expected by the company, the IT giant is planning on expediting its hiring process by putting out 30,000 job offers into the domain for freshers to join in FY22.

India’s top IT firms are clearly anticipating huge attrition to come based on the current scenario of the market and economy. Wipro’s Chairman, Rishad Premji said in a letter to shareholders that technology is at the forefront of economic recovery. He went on to add that considering the shift to the digital space, the demand will far outweigh the job supply.

