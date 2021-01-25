TCS Becomes World's Most Valued IT Company, Surpassing Accenture

Indian software services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday again became the most valued company in its sector globally, surpassing Accenture.

TCS's market capitalisation crossed $169.9 billion inches ahead of rival Accenture.

TCS had also zoomed past Accenture to become the most valuable IT services company in the world in October last year.

Back in 2018, IBM was at the top of the market with 300% more revenue than TCS, followed by Accenture in second place.

However, in April that year, TCS touched the $100 billion valuation mark and overtook Accenture’s market cap.