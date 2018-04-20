GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TCS m-cap Nears $100 Billion; Investors Richer by Rs 41,301 Crore

TCS is the leading the chart as the most valued firm followed by Reliance Industries Ltd (Rs 5,87,929.90 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 5,08,884.23 crore), ITC (Rs 3,36,777.52 crore) and HUL (Rs 3,17,211.69 crore) in the top-five list.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2018, 8:03 PM IST
TCS m-cap Nears $100 Billion; Investors Richer by Rs 41,301 Crore
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) moved closer to the USD 100 billion mark in market capitalisation as its share price surged nearly 7 per cent on Friday, adding about USD 6.2 billion to its valuation.

The IT major is set to be the first listed Indian company to achieve this milestone.

Led by the smart rally in the stock, the company's market cap moved up by Rs 41,300.92 crore to Rs 6,52,082.92 crore (USD 98.8 billion).

This is Rs 7,917.08 crore short of the USD 100 billion mark.

TCS market valuation had in January 24 this year surged past the Rs 6 lakh crore mark.

The stock jumped 6.76 per cent to settle at Rs 3,406.40 on BSE on Friday. During the day, it soared 7.22 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 3,421.25.

On NSE, shares of the company rose sharply by 6.62 per cent to close at Rs 3,402.45.

The stock was the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

In terms of equity volume, 7.72 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 92 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

TCS is the leading the chart as the most valued firm followed by Reliance Industries Ltd (Rs 5,87,929.90 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 5,08,884.23 crore), ITC (Rs 3,36,777.52 crore) and HUL (Rs 3,17,211.69 crore) in the top-five list.

"TCS reported better-than-expected quarterly numbers," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report.

Buying was also seen in other IT counters, with Tech Mahindra rising 5.34 per cent, HCL Technologies 4.67 per cent, Infosys 4.02 per cent and Wipro 2.31 per cent on BSE.

Led by the sharp gains in these stocks, the BSE IT index gained 4.80 per cent to end at 13,335.13.

Stating that fiscal 2017-18 has been a "sobering year" on slower revenue growth, the nation's largest software exporter TCS yesterday reported a 4.4 per cent rise in March quarter net profit at Rs 6,904 crore.

The Tata group flagship, which contributes around 85 per cent of the group's profit, reported a revenue growth of 8.2 per cent at Rs 32,075 crore for the three months to March. In dollar terms, the company had its highest revenue growth in 14 quarters at 11.7 per cent.

It also announced a 1:1 bonus of shares and a dividend of Rs 29 a share, taking the total payout to shareholders at Rs 50 for the year. It has given out close to Rs 26,000 crore to the shareholders in dividends and bonuses in the year.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
