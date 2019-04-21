Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TCS Modernises 1.5 Lakh Post Offices Under Multi-year Deal with India Post

In 2013, the Mumbai-based company had announced receiving an over Rs 1,100- crore multi-year contract from the Department of Posts (DoP) for an end-to-end IT modernisation programme.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TCS Modernises 1.5 Lakh Post Offices Under Multi-year Deal with India Post
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
Loading...
New Delhi: India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it has deployed an integrated solution for India Post that has helped modernise a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices in the country.

In 2013, the Mumbai-based company had announced receiving an over Rs 1,100- crore multi-year contract from the Department of Posts (DoP) for an end-to-end IT modernisation programme.

The partnership was aimed at equipping India Post with modern technologies and systems to enable it to offer more services to the customers in an effective manner.

"At the heart of this transformation is the Core System Integration (CSI) program designed and implemented by TCS. This involved deploying an integrated ERP solution that caters to mail operations, finance and accounting, and HR functions, and connects its vast network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices, making this the largest distributed e-postal network in the world," TCS said in a statement.

The integrated solution supports requirements of over five lakh employees, services over 40,000 concurrent users, and processes over three million postal transactions a day, making this one of the largest SAP implementations globally, it added.

On the front-end, TCS said, it has implemented its Point of Sale (PoS) solution across 24,000 post offices with over 80,000 PoS terminals and has also built a web portal with consignment tracking capabilities, and set up a multi-lingual call centre for customer support.

"An important objective of the transformation is to use the department's nation-wide reach to drive financial inclusion and accessibility of citizen services in remote areas.

"This is being accomplished through over 1.3 lakh DARPAN 1 hand-held devices that Gramin Dak Sevaks use to provide postal, banking, insurance, and cash management services in remote villages, even those without network connectivity," TCS said.

TCS Business Group Head (Public Services) Debashis Ghosh said postal services across the world are reinventing themselves to stay relevant to a new generation in the digital era.

"We are proud to have partnered with the Department of Posts in this pioneering, mission mode initiative to build a world class, future-ready digital platform that the nation can be proud of. With this, the department can offer smart postal services, enriched customer experiences, and innovative value-added services to the citizens of India," he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,140.28 -135.36 ( -0.34%)

NIFTY 50

11,752.80 -34.35 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.95 3.14
PC Jeweller 145.15 -0.55
Interglobe Avi 1,554.40 -1.74
Tata Motors 236.25 2.49
Infosys 717.05 -0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 136.25 2.68
PC Jeweller 145.20 -0.55
HDFC Bank 2,290.15 -0.63
Reliance 1,382.90 2.79
Jet Airways 163.90 -32.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.95 3.14
JSW Steel 299.15 2.73
Tata Motors 236.25 2.49
BPCL 362.90 1.51
Wipro 284.80 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,382.90 2.79
Tata Motors 235.90 2.32
Asian Paints 1,465.35 0.65
TCS 2,145.50 0.61
Coal India 251.75 0.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 255.80 -4.00
Indiabulls Hsg 800.55 -3.83
Hindalco 207.20 -3.61
Vedanta 178.60 -3.43
Zee Entertain 402.30 -3.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 255.30 -4.18
Vedanta 178.70 -3.51
IndusInd Bank 1,764.00 -2.86
Tata Steel 542.85 -1.77
Larsen 1,360.75 -1.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram