TCS, REC Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare: Top stocks for investors on July 8

Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note following a mixed trend in global peers. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 26.00 points or 0.16 percent lower at 15,862.50, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT giant will announce their June quarter earnings season (Q1FY22) on Thursday. It is expected to post a dollar revenue growth of 3.6 percent and constant currency revenue growth of 3.3 percent during Q1FY22.

Bajaj Healthcare: The company has received a licence from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market “2-Deoxy-D-Glucose” (2-DG) used in control and treatment of COVID-19.

PNB Housing Finance: Promoter Punjab National Bank (PNB) has asked the company to consider restructuring its fund-raising plans. The proposed Rs 4,000 crore capital infusion deal is led by the US-based Carlyle group.

Hindustan Oil Exploration: HDFC sold a 2.46 percent equity stake in the company for Rs 37.2 crore, thus, reducing shareholding to 8.75 percent from 11.21 percent earlier.

REC Ltd: The company has raised USD 400 million (approx. Rs 2,986 crore) by issuing bonds to finance the power sector. The bonds will be issued under the company’s existing USD 7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme.

KPR Mill: The company’s board will consider a stock split on July 27.

Piramal Enterprises: The company’s board on July 12 will consider the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) worth Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has received government approval to dispose of its Digital Publishing Business Division to Rapidcube Technologies.

Railtel Corporation of India: The company has received a work order amounting to Rs 23.43 crore from Sagar Cable Network.

Zuari Global: The company has acquired 13.19 percent shares in Forte Furniture Products India from the Indian Furniture Products (IFPL), a subsidiary of the company.

Angel Broking: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 0.09 percent equity stake in the company through open market sale on July 5. Thus, reducing shareholding to 3.03 percent from 3.11 percent earlier.

Garware Hi-Tech Films: Rating agency CARE has upgraded its rating and outlook regarding the bank facilities of the company, to A+/Stable, from A/Positive.

Earnings: Gammon Infrastructure Projects, Tata Consultancy Services and Shyam Metalics and Energy among others will release their quarterly earnings on July 8.

