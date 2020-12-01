TCS, SAIL and Other Stocks that Will Remain in Focus Today

The stock market opens after three days on Tuesday, December 1, as it remained closed on weekend and Guru Nanak Jayanti. The Domestic stock markets will possibly start a fresh session for December 2020. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures showed a 0.22% growth, which is a raise of 28.8 points. It has now reached 13,025.80 ahead of the opening of Indian markets on Tuesday. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures shows an early trend of the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s Nifty 50 benchmark index.

1. SAIL: The Steel Authority of India has appointed their new chairperson. Soma Modal will handle the office as the chairperson of SAIL till April 2023. At 9.07am, SAIL reflects an upwards trend, rising 0.31% on NSE index.

2. TCS: The country's largest software services firm, Tata Consultancy Services, recently started a new data and analytics consulting framework. Named Data and Analytics Target Operating Model (TCS DATOM), this new operation will aid customers in using data and analytics to transform their business growth.

3. Tata Consumer: There are new hurdles being faced by Tata group as their bid to purchase the Coffee Day Group’s beverage vending machine business continues. Two lenders of CCD have blocked the deal because of previous unclear dues.

4. Auto Stocks: The major focus of the market will stay on auto stocks, as the companies, including M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, and Hero MotoCorp, will be release the data for their November 2020 sales.

5. JSW Steel: JSW Steel are trying their best to acquire mining land at Jagatsinghpur in Odisha. The domestic steel giant has proposed to erect a 13.2 MTPA greenfield steel plant at the site.

6. Future Consumer: The company’s stocks faced a change after Bennett, Coleman & Company decided to reduce its stake, dropping it to 4.25% from the previous 6.33%. The deal was made through open market transaction.