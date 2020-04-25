BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

TCS Says 75% of Its 3.5 Lakh Employees Will Work From Home Even Post-Coronavirus

(Photo: Reuters/Vivek Prakash)

(Photo: Reuters/Vivek Prakash)

The company's CEO said each employee would spend only 25 per cent of their working time in office and this would also help save on office space.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
Share this:

India's largest IT service firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will ask a vast majority of 75 per cent of its 3.5 lakh employees to work from home by 2025, up from 20 per cent currently, as the company looks to permanently adopt the remote working revolution brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't believe that we need more than 25% of our workforce at our facilities in order to be 100% productive," TCS's chief operating officer NG Subramaniam told Business Today.

He explained that under the new model, each employee would spend only 25 per cent of their working time in office. This will also imply that of all the team members, only 75 per cent of a project team would have to be in a single location.

The decision came after TCS moved 90 per cent of its 3.55 lakh employees to remote working after the lockdown was announced using an in-house platform called Secure Borderless Work Spaces (SBWS). The platform had been in development for the past few years.

Experts said with TCS taking the lead, other Indian IT companies will have no option but to follow suit as the lessons learned from lockdown spark a more rapid and widespread “virtualisation” of business practices.

Several surveys conducted over the last month have also indicated that CFOs believe a fifth of staff will move to working from home in a post-Covid world.

Encouraging more employees to work from home will also help TCS save on costs, as it will require far less office space than what is occupied today. "We have come out stronger and our model is more proven than ever before," TCS's CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan told the news portal.

According to Ashutosh Limaye, Senior Director at Anarock Consulting, 25 per cent less employees in office may would lead to a 15 per cent reduction in need for office space. The reason is shared spaces in terms of common areas or facilities might not reduce as much.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres