TCS Shares End Flat Ahead of March Quarter Earnings Announcement
In terms of volume, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over 31 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
New Delhi: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services closed flat on Friday ahead of the announcement of its March quarter earnings later in the day.
The scrip declined 0.26 per cent to close at Rs 2,013.75 on the BSE. During the day, it fell by 0.54 per cent to Rs 2,008.05.
On the NSE, shares of the company closed 0.31 per cent lower at Rs 2,013.05.
A meeting of the board of directors of Tata Consultancy Services is scheduled to be held on Friday to approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the year ending March 31, 2019.
