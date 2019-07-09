Take the pledge to vote

TCS Shares Fall by 2.5% Ahead of Quarterly Results

TCS was the biggest dampener among the 30-share front-line companies at the NSE.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
TCS Shares Fall by 2.5% Ahead of Quarterly Results
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
New Delhi: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services fell by 2.5 per cent Tuesday ahead of announcement of its quarterly results later in the day. The scrip declined 2.05 per cent to close at Rs 2,131.45 on the BSE. During the day, it fell by 3.95 per cent to Rs 2,090.

TCS was the biggest dampener among the 30-share front-line companies. At the NSE, shares of the company dipped 2.54 per cent to close at Rs 2,120. In terms of traded volume, 11.33 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while over 39 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

The BSE 30-share benchmark index Tuesday settled at 38,730.82, up 10.25 points.

S&P BSE SENSEX

38,730.82 +10.25 ( +0.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,555.90 -2.70 ( -0.02%)
