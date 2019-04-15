English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TCS Shares Gain Nearly 4% After Company Reports Growth in Profit for Q4
On the volume front, one lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 28 lakh shares on the NSE, during the morning trade.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Monday gained nearly four per cent after the company reported 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the March 2019 quarter. The scrip after making a positive opening further jumped 3.56 per cent to Rs 2,085.60 on the BSE.
At the NSE, shares of the company rose by 3.64 per cent to Rs 2,088.
On the volume front, one lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 28 lakh shares on the NSE, during the morning trade. "TCS beat street/our estimates on revenues," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report on Saturday.
TCS Friday reported 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,126 crore for the March 2019 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 6,904 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue of the firm grew 18.5 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 38,010 crore from Rs 32,075 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.
At the NSE, shares of the company rose by 3.64 per cent to Rs 2,088.
On the volume front, one lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 28 lakh shares on the NSE, during the morning trade. "TCS beat street/our estimates on revenues," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report on Saturday.
TCS Friday reported 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,126 crore for the March 2019 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 6,904 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue of the firm grew 18.5 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 38,010 crore from Rs 32,075 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|721.95
|-3.45
|TCS
|2,078.00
|3.15
|PC Jeweller
|122.40
|9.38
|Tata Motors
|225.80
|4.56
|Metropolis
|951.50
|8.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|122.30
|9.25
|Infosys
|722.75
|-3.36
|SpiceJet
|116.50
|6.01
|TCS
|2,078.30
|3.21
|Tata Motors
|225.75
|4.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|225.80
|4.56
|TCS
|2,078.00
|3.15
|Tata Steel
|548.75
|2.83
|Coal India
|246.65
|2.43
|Hero Motocorp
|2,701.65
|2.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|225.75
|4.59
|TCS
|2,078.30
|3.21
|Coal India
|246.60
|2.84
|Tata Steel
|547.75
|2.62
|Hero Motocorp
|2,700.10
|2.27
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|721.95
|-3.45
|Sun Pharma
|459.40
|-1.21
|Bharti Infratel
|311.65
|-0.95
|IOC
|154.00
|-0.87
|BPCL
|358.85
|-0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|722.75
|-3.36
|Sun Pharma
|459.50
|-1.03
|ONGC
|157.00
|-0.51
|Bharti Airtel
|339.70
|-0.54
|HDFC
|2,019.50
|-0.33
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Global Launch Likely on May 14: Everything You Need to Know
- Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Performs at US-Mexico Border Crossing For the Sake of Harmony
- Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Wish for Sophie Turner Ahead of GoT Season 8 Premiere
- Avengers Star Robert Downey Jr Bows to Indian Fans, Says He Will Visit the Country Soon
- Instagram Data Reveals India Most Excited for 'Game of Thrones' Finale in Asia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results