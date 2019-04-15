SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TCS Shares Gain Nearly 4% After Company Reports Growth in Profit for Q4

On the volume front, one lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 28 lakh shares on the NSE, during the morning trade.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TCS Shares Gain Nearly 4% After Company Reports Growth in Profit for Q4
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Monday gained nearly four per cent after the company reported 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the March 2019 quarter. The scrip after making a positive opening further jumped 3.56 per cent to Rs 2,085.60 on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares of the company rose by 3.64 per cent to Rs 2,088.

On the volume front, one lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 28 lakh shares on the NSE, during the morning trade. "TCS beat street/our estimates on revenues," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report on Saturday.

TCS Friday reported 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,126 crore for the March 2019 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 6,904 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue of the firm grew 18.5 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 38,010 crore from Rs 32,075 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,862.16 +95.05 ( +0.25%)

NIFTY 50

11,673.65 +30.20 ( +0.26%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 721.95 -3.45
TCS 2,078.00 3.15
PC Jeweller 122.40 9.38
Tata Motors 225.80 4.56
Metropolis 951.50 8.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 122.30 9.25
Infosys 722.75 -3.36
SpiceJet 116.50 6.01
TCS 2,078.30 3.21
Tata Motors 225.75 4.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 225.80 4.56
TCS 2,078.00 3.15
Tata Steel 548.75 2.83
Coal India 246.65 2.43
Hero Motocorp 2,701.65 2.34
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 225.75 4.59
TCS 2,078.30 3.21
Coal India 246.60 2.84
Tata Steel 547.75 2.62
Hero Motocorp 2,700.10 2.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 721.95 -3.45
Sun Pharma 459.40 -1.21
Bharti Infratel 311.65 -0.95
IOC 154.00 -0.87
BPCL 358.85 -0.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 722.75 -3.36
Sun Pharma 459.50 -1.03
ONGC 157.00 -0.51
Bharti Airtel 339.70 -0.54
HDFC 2,019.50 -0.33
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram