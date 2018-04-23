GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TCS Shares Hit Record High, Touch $100 Billion in Market Cap

Shares of the Mumbai-based company rose as much as 4.4 percent to a record high of 3,553 rupees, extending gains for a third straight session after the company posted its biggest-ever profit last week.

Reuters

Updated:April 23, 2018, 11:03 AM IST
TCS Shares Hit Record High, Touch $100 Billion in Market Cap
Representative image. (Reuters)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's biggest software services exporter, breached the Rs. 3,500 ($52.87) per share mark on Monday for the first time, reaching $100 billion in market capitalisation.

Shares of the Mumbai-based company rose as much as 4.4 percent to a record high of 3,553 rupees, extending gains for a third straight session after the company posted its biggest-ever profit last week on new deals in the March quarter.

Net profit touched 69.04 billion rupees, beating analysts' average estimate of 67.98 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Nifty IT index hit an all-time high on Monday.

