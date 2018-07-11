English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TCS Shares Jump 4% After Q1 Earnings
The stock after making a positive opening further jumped 3.78 percent to Rs 1,948 — its 52-week high — on BSE.
The stock after making a positive opening further jumped 3.78 percent to Rs 1,948 — its 52-week high — on BSE.
New Delhi: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose 4 percent on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected earnings.
The stock after making a positive opening further jumped 3.78 percent to Rs 1,948 — its 52-week high — on BSE.
It was the top gainer in the Sensex pack during the morning trade.
At NSE, shares of the company gained 3.98 percent to Rs 1,949.90.
"TCS first quarter results were better-than-expected on all fronts against our/street estimates," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report.
Country's largest software exporter yesterday posted 23.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,340 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 5,945 crore in the same period previous fiscal, TCS said in a regulatory filing.
The Tata Group company — which accounts for a lion's share of the group's overall profit — saw its income from operations grow 15.8 per cent to Rs 34,261 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 29,584 crore a year ago.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,979.90
|+104.80
|+5.59
|Reliance
|1,038.80
|+13.10
|+1.28
|Infosys
|1,320.45
|+19.05
|+1.46
|HCL Tech
|993.45
|+13.90
|+1.42
|IDBI Bank
|57.00
|+3.65
|+6.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,979.60
|+102.60
|+5.47
|Bharti Infratel
|315.90
|+11.05
|+3.62
|Ramco Cements
|660.90
|-35.45
|-5.09
|HDFC
|1,928.20
|-11.00
|-0.57
|Reliance
|1,036.35
|+10.60
|+1.03
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,979.90
|+104.80
|+5.59
|Bharti Infratel
|317.15
|+11.85
|+3.88
|Bajaj Auto
|3,161.60
|+67.65
|+2.19
|HUL
|1,718.15
|+31.15
|+1.85
|Infosys
|1,320.45
|+19.05
|+1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,979.60
|+102.60
|+5.47
|Bajaj Auto
|3,154.35
|+65.30
|+2.11
|HUL
|1,714.10
|+26.85
|+1.59
|Infosys
|1,320.35
|+17.85
|+1.37
|Reliance
|1,036.35
|+10.60
|+1.03
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|603.45
|-33.65
|-5.28
|Coal India
|264.80
|-13.65
|-4.90
|Hindalco
|220.80
|-8.25
|-3.60
|Vedanta
|218.10
|-7.95
|-3.52
|Titan Company
|809.50
|-23.35
|-2.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|265.25
|-12.75
|-4.59
|Vedanta
|218.00
|-7.95
|-3.52
|Tata Motors
|267.85
|-7.55
|-2.74
|Tata Steel
|555.85
|-12.75
|-2.24
|SBI
|258.90
|-4.60
|-1.75
