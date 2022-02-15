TCS, Wipro, Cognizant: Work from to End Next Month for IT Employees? Know Here

After almost 2 years of working from home, top IT services providers have begun the process of getting employees back to offices. As the number of Covid-19 virus cases have wanes, majors like Wipro, Cognizant, TCS, Infosys are asking their employees to be ready as they could be called to the offices as early as next month.

Bengaluru-based Wipro has asked managers and above to return by March 3. However, they will be called for two days a week for now. Cognizant is planning to open its offices for a voluntary return to premises by April. Infosys will open its offices to a larger share of employees in the next 3-4 months even as it expects to continue with the hybrid work model through 2022. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has put out a comprehensive remote working policy which entails mandatory work from the base location even if associates are working from home.

A Wipro spokesperson told ET that it will take up a flexible, hybrid approach in its return to work policy. The company in mid-January had shut down it’s offices due to a surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.

The spokesperson stated that “Beginning March 3, fully vaccinated employees who are managers and above will have the option to return to work from our India campuses, twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. We will continue to extend the work from home arrangement for other employees.”

Elsewhere, at Infosys, Richard Lobo, executive vice president, head HR, stated that over 96 per cent of its employees are still working remotely and the company does not envisage a sudden shift from this mode as the company continues to take precautions.

“In a steady state, subject to Covid scenarios, we expect a hybrid model in which approximately 40-50 per cent of employees are likely to work from office post subsequent phases of return to office. Over the next 3-4 months, if the situation stays stable, infection rates are low, and vaccination is higher, we will have a larger percentage of our workforce returning,” Lobo said.

Employees can choose the days they want to work in-person and Infosys expects to operate in a hybrid mode for most of the employees.

Tata Consultancy Services, on the other hand, said that in the coming months it expects to see the campuses bustling with young energy. “We remain committed to adopting our futuristic and path-breaking 25X25 model…An important part of the journey to the 25/25 model is to first bring people back to physical offices and gradually transition into the hybrid work model,” the company said.

Starting April, Cognizant has plans to have employees back on premise. “Cognizant aims to return to the office in a phased manner starting April 2022 as we monitor the uncertain path of the Omicron variant…Until then, travel will be restricted, and office-based work will remain voluntary," Shantanu Jha, senior vice president, HR said. For employees not assigned to a client site or to working fully remotely, our new standard workweek under the hybrid model will consist of three days in the office and two from wherever they work best, he further added.

