TCS, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Deloitte: Work From Home to End, List of Companies Opening Offices

The Covid-19 cases in India plummeting, pace of vaccination picking up, collectively managed to drive up the positive sentiment in the market and in the corporate world too. With cases diving, the corporate world is gearing up with full force to call employees back to the office; that means the concept of work from home is coming to an end. On the other hand, some top companies like Nestle India, Tata Consumers, Amway, Dabur, Godrej Consumers have decided to give choice to employees to choose between the option of work from home, work from office and hybrid model. The companies took this decision at a time when a significant chunk of companies are vaccinated.

Few days back, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan announced that the company is planning to call 90 per cent of its employees back to offices by the end of the year or the beginning of 2021. However, TCS announced by 2025, the company will allow 25 per cent of its employees to work from home, under its 25*25 model. However, other IT firms like Wipro, Infosys are treading the same path

According to a Linkedin Survey, majority of Indian professionals believe that hybrid work is essential for work-life balace, as this model would allow them to strike the right balance between their personal and professional lives, according to a LinkedIn survey. According to LinkedIn’s “Future of Work" Study 2021, nearly 9 in 10 (86 per cent) respondents think that hybrid work will positively impact their work-life balance.

According to a survey by Delloite, an overwhelming majority of Indians that is 84 per cent feels that it is safe to return to their workplaces and Indians are showing a positive spending intent and brighter outlook towards the future. The latest monthly analysis (wave 220) of Deloitte’s Global State of the Consumer Tracker, signals a cautious consumption revival in the country, aided by the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases and an improved vaccination drive.

Apart from IT giants like TCS, Wipro, Infosys who all have made their intent and model clear as to how they are planning to end the work from home, some important players in banking and financial sector are also working towards bringing a significant chunk of their workforce back to office. The big name in the list is Kotak Mahindra Bank, who is planning to call 90 per cent of their workforce to office by the end of this year, the business daily the Economic Times reported today.

In addition to Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank, Deloitte are also planning to resume office with 90 per cent of the work force in next couple of months. Private lender Kotak Mahindra made this clear that the bank is preparing to call 90 per cent of the doubly vaccinated employees back to office.

“As on date, all our offices are working at 100 per cent manpower in line with the directives issued by the respective state governments. We have allowed expectant mothers, female employees with children below 1 year of age, employees above 65 years of age, employees with co-morbidities and employees coming from any containment zones as defined by the authorities to continue to work from home,” the financial daily quoted as saying Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC Bank found quoted in the Economic Times.

IT giant Wipro mentioned that all doubly vaccinated people in top leadership position begin working from office in India. They have embraced hybrid style of working in which top leaders are working twice a week, Monday and Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here