TCS, Wipro, Infosys: Work from Home to End; How IT Companies Plan to Call Employees Back

Covid-19 cases have dipped significantly as India vaccinated more than one crore citizens as of Friday and in a situation like this, top IT companies like the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys HCL Technologies and others have revealed plans to call their employees back to office, ending a more than one year practice of work from home regime amid the pandemic situation.

Information Technology major TCS has said it will call back its employees to their office desks since about 70 per cent of them have been fully vaccinated and around 95 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during the ongoing jab drive across the country.

“With 70 per cent of TCSers (employees of TCS) fully vaccinated, and over 95 per cent having received at least one dose, we plan to gradually get our workforce back in office by the end of this year,” chief HR officer of the company Milind Lakkad said, while announcing the updates regarding the earnings for the quarter ending in September.

TCS, India’s biggest IT outsourcing company, had earlier talked about plans to call back 90 per cent of its employees by the end of this year or by the beginning of 2022. However, the company had thrown light on its 2025 model, according to which 25 per cent of its total workforce will be working from home till 2025. The top brass of the company had also ensured the full safety of its employees, who all will resume working from the office.

N.R. Narayana Murthy-owned IT major Infosys also followed a similar lead while announcing the company’s quarterly earnings, and said they will follow a hybrid model going forward.

“With over 86 per cent of Infoscions (employees of Infosys) in India having received at least one dose of ‘vaccination’, we are now preparing to embrace the hybrid work model. We have equipped employees with the resources they need to be productive, cyber secure, stay connected, and maintain a work-life balance. Our talent strategy also factors in expanded hiring pools that include new communities and work locations,” said Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys.

The hybrid work model, which has become popular amid the Covid-19 pandemic, is suitable for many employees after the work from home regime. The model offers a flexible location arrangement to the workers as per their fit.

Several Indian companies, including Marico and Wipro, are offering hybrid work models which is helping the companies cut rental and electricity costs, apart from saving commuting time for employees.

“After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely,” Rishad Premji, chairman of Wipro had said in a tweet on September 12.

IT service provider HCL Technologies has already started asking its senior employees to come to office at least twice a week, while others must attend office once a week as per requirement. “We do expect momentum to increase by the end of this calendar year. This is the policy that we have at this point of time,” Apparao VV, chief human resource officer of the company said.

On May 5 this year, Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer, Google, had written a letter to employees stating that the company will follow a hybrid work model in the future. He had said this is a model wherein around 60 per cent of the employees would come together in the office a few days every week, another 20 per cent would work in new office locations, and the remaining 20 per cent would work from home.

