TCS, Wipro, Over 1,000 Other Honchos Forced to Give Up Stakes as Govt Orders More Shares for Public

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

TCS, Wipro, Over 1,000 Other Honchos Forced to Give Up Stakes as Govt Orders More Shares for Public

Based on the latest shareholding data, a research by Centrum Broking Ltd shows that 1,174 listed companies, including giants like TCS, Wipro and DMart, have promoter shareholding above 65 per cent.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TCS, Wipro, Over 1,000 Other Honchos Forced to Give Up Stakes as Govt Orders More Shares for Public
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget before Parliament on Friday. (File Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: As many as 1,174 listed firms, including giants like TCS, Wipro and DMart, will have to off-load promoter stakes worth about Rs 3.87 lakh crore, following budget announcement that minimum public shareholding has to be increased to 35 per cent.

RATE The Budget

Presenting her maiden budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said steps need to be taken to bring capital markets closer to the people and proposed raising the threshold for minimum public shareholding from 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

Based on the latest shareholding data, a research by Centrum Broking Ltd shows that 1,174 listed companies have promoter shareholding above 65 per cent.

"To put in other words, 25 per cent of the entire universe of listed companies (4,700 companies) will have to go through off-loading promoter stakes to meet this requirement," it said in a report post the budget announcement.

At the current market prices, the total quantum of sale that needs to be done by these 1,174 companies works out to be about Rs 3,87,000 crore, it added.

"While we need to await Sebi regulations regarding how much time will be given to these companies to meet with this minimum public shareholding norms, the overhang of this requirement of off-loading of promoter shareholding can have significant impact on the markets and the specific stocks.

"The regulator needs to provide sufficient time to meet this requirement so as not to over-flood the markets with stake sales by promoters," Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Senior VP & Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking Ltd said.

According to the report, the top three companies in terms of quantum of sale would be TCS (Rs 59,600 crore), Wipro (Rs 15,000 crore) and D-mart ( Rs 14,000 crore).

Other big names in the list are Coal India, IDBI Bank, HUL, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, among others.

"The recommendation of increasing public participation from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, expect the float of several more companies to increase in the next 2 years, leading to several INs and OUTs of the Nifty which is currently based on free-float methodology. A lot of MNCs, insurance companies and consumer companies like DMart will stay in focus because of it," said Vinay Pandit, Head - Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh Securities.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, the proposal to raise public stake in listed companies is desirable but will face practical constraints in implementation in the case of some large-cap companies.

"The measures to increases public shareholding from 25 per cent to 35 per cent is the biggest wealth shifting announcement in the interest of ordinary men," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, Samco Securities.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,513.39 -394.67 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,811.15 -135.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
TCS 2,163.10 -3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,161.65 -3.61
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
Indiabulls Hsg 727.00 3.27
Westlife Dev 295.60 -3.46
Natco Pharma 529.30 -0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,532.55 2.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.20 1.30
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,526.00 2.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.60 1.32
SBI 370.55 0.88
ITC 278.50 0.29
Bharti Airtel 367.00 1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
NTPC 136.50 -4.84
UPL 665.80 -4.66
M&M 642.05 -4.48
Vedanta 163.65 -4.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 87.95 -8.62
NTPC 136.30 -4.92
Vedanta 163.55 -4.41
M&M 642.30 -4.41
Sun Pharma 375.10 -4.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram