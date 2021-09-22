TCS Work For Home: Some Employees May Never Have to Go Back to Office in Future. Know Why

One of the leading IT service providers Tata Consultancy Services has announced that it is moving from work from home to work from office. Announcing this transition, the company has made the concept clear as to how the software giant will resume working from the office. TCS currently employs more than 5 lakh employees. The TCS is planning to open the offices across the country by the end of this year or early 2022 and the company is asking 80-90 per cent of its employees to return back to offices. The company is planning to call 90 per cent of their workforce to the office by the end of this year or the beginning of next year. And the company has a plan of eventually turning to a hybrid model 25×25.

Under this model company believes that by 2025, only 25 percent of its associates will need to work out of facilities at any point of time. Also, the employees will not need to spend more than 25 percent of their time at work.

“Our priority is to get over 5 lakh people and their dependents vaccinated. Three months back, we had launched one of the biggest corporate vaccination drives in over 125 cities across India, for our associates and their dependents. Over 90% of our workforce and their families have already received the first dose. We aim to complete their second dose soon,” spokesperson of the company said to the business daily.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of TCS has time and again talked about the 25*25 formula, which will pave the way for the smooth functioning of the offices across India. In the long list of the companies that have ended work from home are Wipro, Nasscom, HCL Technology and Infosys.

What is 25*25 Model?

The model which has made the work from offices smooth for the TCS will make 25 percent of its associates to work out of facilities at any point of time till 2025.. Also, the employees will not need to spend more than 25 percent of their time at work. This model allows young mothers and women who are caring for the elderly, and were unable to avail this earlier. It would give more opportunities for those in tier 2 and 3 cites as remote working becomes a norm.

Throwing light on the model, Rajesh Gopinathan said that by 2025, only 25 per cent of the company’s employees will need to work from the office premises and those 25 per cent employees will also need to spend only 25 per cent of their time at work. In addition he said, “Our customers are comfortable with this model and want us to take on more work that others are not able to handle. This has given us the confidence to come out with a bold new Vision 25×25. Under this model, the company is expecting only 1.12 lakh to work from office by 2025.

Taking a cue from the TCS, there is a high possibility that other IT companies will follow suit and employ a similar plan to go remote. The estimates on cost savings (primarily due to lesser infrastructure costs) and productivity gains are already being talked about. Gopinathan explaining the rationale behind the model said that improving productivity and work life balance are some of the primary reasons that prompted the company to go remote.

In earlier September, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji announced of calling employees back to office. “After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced," Premji said in a tweet.

Premji also showed a video about the COVID-19-related safety protocols, including temperature checks and QR code scans, that have been put in place at the Wipro office. Those steps ensured the safety of emloyees against this tiny COVID-19 virus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here