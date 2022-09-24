TCS Work from Home Ends for Employees, Company Asks Workers to Come to Office Thrice a Week

TCS Work from Home Ends: Software giant Tata Consultancy Services or TCS has asked its employees to come back to offices at least thrice a week, ending its years-long work from home policy triggered by the pandemic. As the Covid-19 pandemic has somewhat subsided for the time being, TCS work from home will no longer be possible, the company said in an email to employees recently.

The TCS employees will have to come to office thrice a week according to a roster set by their team leads, the company said, adding that senior leaders have already started to operate from their base locations.

“As you are aware, we have started work from office and our senior leaders have been working from TCS offices for a while now as things have become normal. It is now time that our larger teams should start working from office as well,” said the internal email from TCS.

“As part of our ‘Return to Office’ initiative, all TCSers are expected to work from office at least 3 days a week. Your respective managers will now roster you to work from TCS office and you shall receive notifications regarding the same,” it said.

While the email did not provide any deadline to employees, it asked them to contact their respective HR partners for more information.

“All employees have been advised to return to the base locations where they were operating before the pandemic. Those employees who have sought and got transfers will operate from the changed locations,” a TCS spokesperson was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

The email also mentioned that non-compliance to the instructions may induce administrative measures. “Kindly note that adherence to rostering is mandatory and your attendance will be tracked. Needless to mention, any non-compliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied.”

Rostering will be done based on project requirements and will include a mix of freshers and experienced professionals, the TCS spokesperson further told Moneycontrol.

Earlier, TCS had said it would call back its employees to office soon in order to realise its 25×25 model.

TCS 25×25 Model

The model which has made the work from offices smooth for the TCS will make 25 per cent of its associates to work out of facilities at any point of time till 2025. Also, the employees will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time at work. This model allows young mothers and women who are caring for the elderly, and were unable to avail this earlier. It would give more opportunities for those in tier 2 and 3 cites as remote working becomes a norm.

“We envisage that by year 2025, no more than 25 per cent of our employees would need to be at a TCS facility at a point in time, and no individual would have to spend more than 25 per cent of their time at a TCS facility to be 100 per cent productive. We believe this is a more balanced approach, and will give our employees the best of both worlds. In this model, the role of the office itself will change significantly.”

