TCS Work From Home: IT Giant Asks Employees to Return to Office; Know Latest Guidelines

TCS Work from Home: Software giant Tata Consultancy Services, or TCS, has ended its work from home regime as Covid-19 cases in India have subsided and the economic activities in the country are almost going on at full swing. After over two years of TCS work from home, the company is calling back its employees to offices, and asking to work them from their deputed locations. This is part of the IT major’s plans to bring most employees to their offices before starting with the 25×25 model.

TCS work from home is officially going to end by November 15 this year, as per several media reports. The company has asked its employees to join offices by that date, aiming to make more staff work from their deputed locations. Currently, around 20 to 25 per cent employees are working from TCS offices across India.

“On an immediate basis, we will continue to drive the return-to-office model because the 25/25 plan needs to be executed in a more controlled manner,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, TCS, as quoted by Business Standard.

Reports have also claimed that as far as Covid-19 contamination is concerned, TCS has said that 95 of its employees are partially vaccinated while 70 per cent of them are fully vaccinated.

After calling back employees, the TCS plans to implement its 25×25 model, under which it will require not more than 25 per cent of the company’s associates to work from an office at any given point in time, and they need not spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

TCS had earlier also set up hot desks and occasional operating zones (OOZs) to facilitate a hybrid model as agile work seats worldwide, which allow its associates to work and engage with fellow team members from any TCS office. TCS had also explained 3Es (Enable, Embrace and Empower) in a letter to its employees back in July.

The company said that it will give a 5-8 per cent salary hike to its employees, after the firm recorded a high attrition rate of 19.7 per cent during the fist quarter of the current financial year.

Informing that TCS salary has been increased up to 8 per cent, the company’s chief HR office Milind Lakkad said, “Following our annual compensation review, employees received salary increases of 5 to 8 per cent, with top performers getting even bigger hikes. Our empowering, performance-driven work culture is helping us attract local talent across all our key markets.”

During June 2022 quarter, TCS’ consolidated net profit stood at Rs 9,478 crore, a jump of 5.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The company’s revenue during April-June 2022 rose 16.2 per cent to Rs 52,758 crore, compared with Rs 45,411 crore in the year-ago period.

