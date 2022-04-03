TCS Work from Home: Some Staff May Never Have to Go Back to Office, Know IT Giant's Mega Plan

As the situation with respect to COVID-19 improves across the globe, major information technology companies are transitioning into a hybrid mode of working. Employees are choosing to spend time at both, working remotely and in office. TCS said it is rolling out ’25X25 model’ and setting up occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks for its employees.

“We will be getting our employees back to offices in the coming months. We are already starting to encourage our associates to return to their respective offices. Senior management level executives have started working from offices regularly. Our offices around the world are following all social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, implemented around the beginning of the pandemic, and are extremely safe for employees to work out of," TCS said in a reply to a query on its work from home status.

’25X25 Model’

It added that the company looks forward to see its campuses bustling with young energy in the coming months across all our global offices spread across 46 countries. “We remain committed to adopting our futuristic and path-breaking 25X25 model."

The company said that this model will require no more than 25 per cent of its associates to work from an office at any given point in time, and they need not spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office. “But, an important part of the journey to the 25/25 model is to first bring people back to physical offices and gradually transition into the hybrid work model."

Agile Workseats

The company is gradually shifting to an agile model by making infrastructure modifications and adoption of digital infrastructure. It has set up over agile workseats worldwide, which allow its associates to work and engage with fellow team members from any TCS office. “Our agile workspace is intelligent, automated, and cloud-based digital infrastructure that is adaptable to accommodate evolving safety policies and regulations, resilient to the onslaught of cyberattacks and supports work-from-anywhere operating models."

Additionally, the company has set up occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks. “These OOZs allow our associates to plug in their system in any office around the country and get connected to the global workforce instantly. The last two years have been a radical disruption in the way we think, live and function."

TCS said there is definitely excitement around coming back to the workplace, people want to meet their colleagues. This hybrid model enables greater flexibility for employees and thus seems to be a welcome change in the industry.

Other major IT firms Infosys, Cognizant, HCL Tech are also moving towards the hybrid model of working and are planning employees’ phased return to office. “We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. At present, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model," an HCL spokesperson said.

