TCS Work from Home to End Soon: Know How IT Behemoth Planning a Return to Office

India’s biggest IT service provider Tata Consultancy Services is gearing up to call back its employees to office by the end of this year or by the starting of the next year 2022. The IT conglomerate is expecting almost 70-80 per cent of its total workforce to start working from the office. But the multinational company has a long term strategy in the form of 25*25 model in which the company will let 25 per cent of its total workforce to work remotely. In the list of the companies calling employees back to office, Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech are some names who all are preparing to resume work from office. For the smooth and safe transition from the concept of work from home to work from office, the company is leaving no stone unturned and has put in all sorts of methods and models to ensure safety of an employee.

“We expect that sometime towards the end of the calendar year or early next year, and depending on how this third wave turns out, we will get back to 70-80 per cent (of the people) in the office,” TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan told the Economic Times.

In order to have a smooth transition, the company has adopted TCS Safe Workplace method which ensures a smooth workplace transition by monitoring the key criteria that assure a safe and secure workplace, and productive environment. It helps minimize the complexities involved in redefining safety protocols to maintain social distancing. Equipped with an overarching deployment methodology and a strong integration layer, the solution offers end-to-end services across advisory, design, implementation and support. This method assesses the readiness of employees, workplace environment and the workforce model by evaluating various factors that ensure a stable workplace for employees. It includes a set of apps and a dashboard that supports collecting feedback, automates return to work processes, including contract tracing, shift management, and workspace planning. It also ensures that the business runs seamlessly during the transition.

Simply put, TCS Safe Workplace creates a command center based on a single source of truth to monitor key requirements — from self-attestation to contact tracing for employee well-being, and from communications for awareness creation to grievance resolution management. By identifying pandemic zonal hotspots and enabling fact-based decision-making, an organization can also proactively adapt its operations to avoid issues that may affect business as usual.

However, TCS envisions a hybrid model of work where only 25 per cent of its staff will work from the office by 2025. Through this, the company is aiming to utilise the vacant real estate space to house its laboratories and Research and Development (R&D) facilities, besides using it as modern-day workplaces for its employees.

Tata Consultancy Services, crossed $200 billion in market capitalisation last week as investors backed technology service providers who are growing their business helping the digital transformation of global businesses. Reliance Industries is the most valuable Indian company with a market cap of over $205 billion.

Also, reaching another milestone, this year in July, TCS had declared that it has over 5 lakh employees while announcing the financial results for the first quarter of FY22. The IT behemoth reported a profit of Rs 9,008 crore in Q1 of FY22, up 28.5 per cent year-on-year. Its workforce rose 17.3 per cent year-on-year and came to 5,09,058. TCS has nearly 15 per cent share in India’s $150 billion software exports and employs approximately one-tenth of India’s 4.6 million IT workforce. Tata Consultancy Services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with KINFRA, Kochi for an investment of Rs. 690 crores.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here