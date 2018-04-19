English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tech Giant Qualcomm Begins Layoffs as Part of Cost Cuts
Qualcomm had in January said it would implement a series of targeted reductions across businesses to save $1 billion in annual costs, as part of its attempt to win over investors support against a hostile bid from rival Broadcom Inc.
A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego, California, US. (File photo: Reuters)
Qualcomm Inc has begun cutting jobs as part of its promise to investors to cut annual costs by $1 billion, the chipmaker said on Wednesday.
"Qualcomm is conducting a reduction of our full-time and temporary workforce," a company spokesperson who declined to be identifies said, without disclosing the exact numbers of job cuts.
Though the company first evaluated non-headcount expense reductions, it concluded that a workforce reduction is needed to support long-term growth and success, the spokesperson said.
Qualcomm said it offered affected employees severance packages. It employed about 33,800 full-time, part-time and temporary employees, as of September 24.
Bloomberg, which first reported the layoffs, said the size of the job cuts is large enough that Qualcomm will have to file a WARN notice, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, with the state of California.
Qualcomm had in January said it would implement a series of targeted reductions across businesses to save $1 billion in annual costs, as part of its attempt to win over investors support against a hostile bid from rival Broadcom Inc.
The bid, however, was cancelled by the Trump administration on national security grounds.
The chipmaker has been ramping up its operations since then to improve earnings growth.
Also Watch
"Qualcomm is conducting a reduction of our full-time and temporary workforce," a company spokesperson who declined to be identifies said, without disclosing the exact numbers of job cuts.
Though the company first evaluated non-headcount expense reductions, it concluded that a workforce reduction is needed to support long-term growth and success, the spokesperson said.
Qualcomm said it offered affected employees severance packages. It employed about 33,800 full-time, part-time and temporary employees, as of September 24.
Bloomberg, which first reported the layoffs, said the size of the job cuts is large enough that Qualcomm will have to file a WARN notice, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, with the state of California.
Qualcomm had in January said it would implement a series of targeted reductions across businesses to save $1 billion in annual costs, as part of its attempt to win over investors support against a hostile bid from rival Broadcom Inc.
The bid, however, was cancelled by the Trump administration on national security grounds.
The chipmaker has been ramping up its operations since then to improve earnings growth.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|264.75
|+21.95
|+9.04
|Vedanta
|311.70
|+20.60
|+7.08
|TCS
|3,191.15
|+32.05
|+1.01
|Tata Steel
|621.95
|+20.35
|+3.38
|BPCL
|376.55
|-28.65
|-7.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hathway Cable
|39.65
|-0.65
|-1.61
|Maithan Alloys
|882.00
|+15.85
|+1.83
|HDFC
|1,864.45
|-12.15
|-0.65
|HDFC Life
|503.15
|+11.05
|+2.25
|Vakrangee
|131.75
|+6.10
|+4.85
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|264.75
|+21.95
|+9.04
|Vedanta
|311.70
|+20.60
|+7.08
|Tata Steel
|621.95
|+20.35
|+3.38
|Yes Bank
|318.50
|+8.95
|+2.89
|Bharti Airtel
|395.35
|+11.10
|+2.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|620.55
|+19.05
|+3.17
|Yes Bank
|318.00
|+8.75
|+2.83
|Bharti Airtel
|394.95
|+10.15
|+2.64
|Larsen
|1,384.30
|+23.65
|+1.74
|Power Grid Corp
|208.20
|+3.30
|+1.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|376.55
|-28.65
|-7.07
|HPCL
|301.50
|-18.10
|-5.66
|IOC
|157.95
|-7.00
|-4.24
|Titan Company
|952.75
|-24.35
|-2.49
|Axis Bank
|512.90
|-5.35
|-1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|513.50
|-5.20
|-1.00
|Coal India
|282.85
|-2.20
|-0.77
|HDFC
|1,864.45
|-12.15
|-0.65
|Sun Pharma
|508.80
|-3.10
|-0.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,834.10
|-10.55
|-0.57
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He'd Marry Madhuri Dixit If Given an Option
- Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh