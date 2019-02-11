English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tech Mahindra Commits to 22 Percent Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030
Speaking at MAIT's Electronics Manufacturing Summit 2019, Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said there has been a "widening and deepening" of the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country.
Tech Mahindra logo (Image for Presentation: Reuters).
New Delhi: IT firm Tech Mahindra Monday said it is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 22 per cent by the year 2030, from a 2016 base-year.
The company aims to further reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by the year 2050.
The same has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Tech Mahindra said in a statement.
"The SBTi approval confirms that Tech Mahindra's long-term targets are in line with the level of decarbonisation required to keep global temperature increase below 2C, as compared to pre-industrial temperatures, as set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change," it added.
Tech Mahindra Chief Sustainability Officer Sandeep Chandna said the company is consciously adopting a strategy that will deliver innovative solutions without adversely affecting the environment.
"SBTi gives us a clear roadmap to optimise our carbon footprint and is enabling us to move towards a low carbon economy that will reduce future climate change risks," he added.
The Mumbai-based company said it is focusing on improving energy efficiency through process optimisation, energy conservation initiatives, increased use of renewable energy and by investing in low emission and green technologies.
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses and approves companies' targets.
