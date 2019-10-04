Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tech Mahindra Signs MoU with Startup Bangladesh to Foster Digital Ecosystem in Neighbouring Country

The MoU was signed in presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India's Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 4:54 PM IST

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal witness the exchange of G2B MoU between Tech-Mahindra and Start-up Bangladesh, at the India-Bangladesh Business Forum in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

New Delhi: IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Friday said it has signed an agreement with 'Startup Bangladesh' to foster the growth of digital startup ecosystem in Bangladesh by providing guidance and mentoring to budding entrepreneurs.



As part of the comprehensive growth framework outlined within the MoU, Tech Mahindra will be assisting new-age technology startups in Bangladesh to leverage digital growth opportunities, a statement said.

These include technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, big data, cybersecurity, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning, it added.

Startup Bangladesh is an initiative by the Bangladesh government to create new opportunities, develop technical skills and help realise the vision of Digital Bangladesh.

As part of the MoU, Tech Mahindra will extend collaboration opportunities to innovators of Startup Bangladesh to engage with its research and development arm Makers Lab, which has global footprint including India, the US, Europe and Australia.

This collaboration will take up initiatives like Ideathons and Hackathons across educational institutions in Bangladesh.

"This will help generate awareness about digital technologies and inculcate a culture of innovative thinking. For selected tech startups, Tech Mahindra will provide support in leveraging its global expertise in solving problems in Bangladesh," the statement said.

CP Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, said Bangladesh has demonstrated great commitment towards strengthening the digital growth agenda by making requisite investments in developing skills, new technologies and nurturing entrepreneurship.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Bangladesh in mentoring the local talent to capitalise on the huge growth potential the region has to offer," he said.

