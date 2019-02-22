English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tech Mahindra to Buyback Shares Worth Rs 1,956 Crore
The board of Tech Mahindra has approved a proposal for buyback of up to 2.05 crore equity shares from shareholders at a price of Rs 950 apiece. The total buyback size would Rs 1,956 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Tech Mahindra Thursday announced a Rs 1,956-crore worth share buyback programme as the IT major looks to reward its shareholders.
The company would be using a combination of buybacks and dividends to return capital to the shareholders, a senior official said.
Cash-laden Indian IT firms have been returning surplus cash to shareholders by way of dividends and buybacks.
The board of Tech Mahindra has approved a proposal for buyback of up to 2.05 crore equity shares from shareholders at a price of Rs 950 apiece. The total buyback size would Rs 1,956 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
The offer price is 15.7 per cent higher than Thursday's closing level of Rs 820.40 per share.
The record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders to participate in the buyback has been fixed as March 6.
"We evaluate the cash needs of the business from time to time and intend to return excess cash to shareholders. In terms of the method adopted, we will be using a combination of buybacks and dividends to return capital to reward our shareholders," Tech Mahindra CFO Manoj Bhat told PTI.
He also emphasised that the practice of share buybacks would be an ongoing one.
"We have traditionally used dividend payouts as the means to return capital back to shareholders. We have now additionally resorted to buyback as an efficient means to return surplus to shareholders," he said.
The details regarding the process, timelines and other statutory requirements would be made public on February 25.
Promoter and promoter group held 35.9 per cent stake in Tech Mahindra as on December 31, 2018, as per latest data available with stock exchanges.
Sanjeev Hota, AVP Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said Tech Mahindra plans to return around 22 per cent of its cash and cash equivalents to investors through the buyback programme.
"Tech Mahindra used to utilise its incremental cash generated by the business in acquisitions/ investments in the earlier years. Now the company has joined the league of the large peers that have opted for the share buyback route to boost the shareholders' returns," he said.
Earlier this year, Infosys announced a buyback offer of Rs 8,260 crore and Persistent Systems' board cleared Rs 225 crore buyback programme.
The company would be using a combination of buybacks and dividends to return capital to the shareholders, a senior official said.
Cash-laden Indian IT firms have been returning surplus cash to shareholders by way of dividends and buybacks.
The board of Tech Mahindra has approved a proposal for buyback of up to 2.05 crore equity shares from shareholders at a price of Rs 950 apiece. The total buyback size would Rs 1,956 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
The offer price is 15.7 per cent higher than Thursday's closing level of Rs 820.40 per share.
The record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders to participate in the buyback has been fixed as March 6.
"We evaluate the cash needs of the business from time to time and intend to return excess cash to shareholders. In terms of the method adopted, we will be using a combination of buybacks and dividends to return capital to reward our shareholders," Tech Mahindra CFO Manoj Bhat told PTI.
He also emphasised that the practice of share buybacks would be an ongoing one.
"We have traditionally used dividend payouts as the means to return capital back to shareholders. We have now additionally resorted to buyback as an efficient means to return surplus to shareholders," he said.
The details regarding the process, timelines and other statutory requirements would be made public on February 25.
Promoter and promoter group held 35.9 per cent stake in Tech Mahindra as on December 31, 2018, as per latest data available with stock exchanges.
Sanjeev Hota, AVP Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said Tech Mahindra plans to return around 22 per cent of its cash and cash equivalents to investors through the buyback programme.
"Tech Mahindra used to utilise its incremental cash generated by the business in acquisitions/ investments in the earlier years. Now the company has joined the league of the large peers that have opted for the share buyback route to boost the shareholders' returns," he said.
Earlier this year, Infosys announced a buyback offer of Rs 8,260 crore and Persistent Systems' board cleared Rs 225 crore buyback programme.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,242.60
|-3.61
|Indiabulls Hsg
|704.70
|3.03
|Reliance
|1,229.40
|-1.40
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|2.07
|Bharat 22 ETF
|33.90
|0.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,245.30
|-3.38
|Reliance
|1,228.50
|-1.44
|Yes Bank
|219.45
|2.07
|HDFC Bank
|2,097.25
|-0.85
|Jubilant Food
|1,297.00
|-1.51
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|137.55
|4.92
|HPCL
|231.80
|3.97
|Indiabulls Hsg
|704.55
|3.01
|BPCL
|344.70
|2.80
|Vedanta
|169.25
|2.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|169.05
|2.70
|Yes Bank
|219.45
|2.07
|M&M
|644.30
|1.73
|ONGC
|149.80
|1.90
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,909.00
|1.65
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,242.60
|-3.61
|Reliance
|1,228.90
|-1.44
|Cipla
|540.00
|-1.01
|HDFC Bank
|2,096.80
|-0.90
|Asian Paints
|1,388.20
|-0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,245.30
|-3.38
|Reliance
|1,228.50
|-1.44
|Asian Paints
|1,386.40
|-0.81
|HDFC Bank
|2,097.25
|-0.85
|ITC
|273.70
|-0.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Motors to Name the Upcoming Harrier 7-Seater SUV as Sierra?
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
- Anil Kapoor on Madhuri Dixit: We've Worked in 18 Films, Could Tell Each Other's Responses on Camera
- Govt Denied Jamia Millia Islamia’s Request to Award Shah Rukh Khan an Honorary Doctorate: Report
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results