Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Castrol India: Top Stocks For Investors on Tuesday, April 27

Indian markets are likely to see a muted start on Tuesday, April 27 amid global cues and rising Covid-19 cases in the country. According to moneycontrol.com , the BSE Sensex at 09:02 am IST was up 95.58 points or 0.20 percent at 48,482.09, while the Nifty was down 50 points or 0.35 percent at 14,435.00.

Top stock to look for the day:

Tech Mahindra: The IT companyon Monday reported a 34.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit, accounting toRs 1,081.4 crore for Q4FY21. Italso reported a consolidated revenue from operations increased 2.5 percent to Rs 9,729.9 crore.

Castrol India: The company reported a profit of Rs 243.6 crore in March 2021 against Rs 125.2 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue also jumped to Rs 1,138.7 crore from Rs 688 crore.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: The insurance provider reported a consolidated profit of Rs 319.06 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 311.65 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company’s net premium income rose up to Rs 12,869.55 crore from Rs 10,475.95 crore last year.

Paisalo Digital: According to the bulk deals data, State Bank of India (SBI) bought 3,99,212 equity shares of Paisalo Digital at Rs 615 per share on the NSE.

Jagran Prakashan: The media company bought back 19,23,537 equity shares at Rs 57.84 per share on the NSE, according to bulk deals data.

Snowman Logistics: The company posted a loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 1.17 crore a year earlier. However, its revenue rose to Rs 64.1 crore from Rs 60.98 crore in the year-ago.

Wipro: The IT major announced the implementation of a digital experience platform for Bristol Water to modernize critical infrastructure.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company reported a profit of Rs 175 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 84 crore in the corresponding period. However, its revenue declined to Rs 2,308.68 crore from Rs 2,433.24 crore the year earlier.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 30,88,000 equity shares through open market transactions on April 22. Hence increasing its total stake from 5.13 percent earlier to 7.23 percent.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: Due to surge in COVID cases and several travel restrictions, the operation of the IRCTC Lucknow - New Delhi Tejas Express train has been suspended.

Fine Organic Industries: According to the bulk deals data, SBI Mutual Fund sold 2.33 lakh equity shares at Rs 2,545 per share on the BSE and 2.37 lakh equity shares of Fine Organic Industries at Rs 2.545.11 per share on the NSE.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly or half-yearly results: Maruti Suzuki, Britannia Industries, Axis Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, TVS Motor Company, PNB Housing Finance, ABB India, Bajaj Finance, Nippon Life India Asset Management, United Breweries, Tata Investment Corporation, Hatsun Agro Product, VST Industries, CHPL Industries, Cochin Malabar Estates, Hindustan Zinc, JTL Infra, LKP Securities, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Moschip Technologies, Gateway Distriparks,Prism Medico and Pharmacy, Sanofi India, Indag Rubber, Sky Industries, Symphony, Syngene International, and Vesuvius Indiawill release their quarterly earnings today.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here