Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Titan Company: Top Stocks for Investors on February 16

The stock market on Monday, February 15, ended at record closing high with the Nifty50 climbing 15,300 mark and the BSE Sensex 52,000 levels for the first time. The indices on Tuesday, February 16, are expected to open flat as the SGX Nifty was trading 4.0 points or 0.03 percent lower at 15,336.00 at 7:15 am. On February 15, the BSE Sensex was up 609.83 points or 1.18 percent to close at 52,154.13 while the NSE Nifty rose 151.40 points or 1.00 percent to settle the day at 15,314.70.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Tech Mahindra, Wipro: Both the companies have signed agreements to support end-to-end IT transformation with Germany-based telecommunications provider Telefonica Germany / O2.

Titan Company: CataLane, subsidiary of Titan Company has incorporated StudioC Inc as a wholly-owned subsidiary and has acquired 100 percent stake in it worth USD 150,000.

Jet Airways: The airline has reported a standalone loss of Rs 2,841.45 crore in the December Quarter.

Gujarat State Petronet: Via open market transaction, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) has increased the stake in the company to 5.03 percent from 4.9998 percent.

Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India: These four banks have been shortlisted by the government for privatization.

TCS: A Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center has been launched by the company to help customers accelerate innovation in Troy, Michigan.

Poly Medicure: The company opened its QIP for subscription and has fixed the floor price at Rs 550.79 per share on February 15.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The third Scorpene Submarine of Project P-75 has been delivered by the company to the Indian Navy.

SIS: The buyback proposal of up to Rs 99.99 crore worth of equity shares, at Rs 550 per share has been approved by the company.

Quarterly Results: Nestle India, Varun Beverages, R Systems International, Schaeffler India, GM Polyplast, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on February 16.