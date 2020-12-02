Telangana NEET 2020 Round 1 Choice Filling Process Begins at telangana.gov.in

Telangana NEET 2020 | The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has announced the web-based choice filling process for Telangana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 round 1 counselling. The Telangana NEET 2020 counselling process is being conducted on the basis of NEET scores and the KNRUHS has already released the Telangana NEET 2020 merit list on its official website. Those whose name is there in the Telangana NEET 2020 round 1 merit list can complete the Telangana NEET 2020 choice filling process by December 4.

KNRUHS conducts the Telangana NEET 2020 counselling to offer admission to various MBBS and BDS courses in all the government and private medical institutes and colleges across the state. The varsity will conduct the Telangana NEET 2020 counselling in two rounds. If the seats will be left vacant after the 2nd round of counselling then a mop-up round will be conducted by the varsity.

Telangana NEET Counselling 2020: How to complete choice-filling process

Step 1. Visit the official website at telangana.gov.in

Step 2. On the home page, go the notifications tab

Step 3. Click on the link which reads, ‘KNRUHS - MBBS/BDS ADMISSIONS UNDER COMPETENT AUTHORITY QUOTA - NOTIFICATION FOR EXERCISING WEB-OPTIONS FOR FIRST PHASE OF COUNSELING’

Step 4. A new document will be opened, read the notification carefully and click on the link TS MBBS/BDS Admissions

Step 5. Click on the link for web options- phase I

Step 6. You will be redirected to a new page, read the instructions carefully and click on ‘I understood’

Step 7. Enter you NEET 2020 roll number, registered mobile number, NEET 2020 rank and Telangana NEET 2020 counselling registration number and click on OTP

Step 8. Enter the OTP that has been sent on your registered mobile number and click on validate

Step 9. Enter your course and college preferences and submit

Step 10. Also, download a copy of it for future reference

Once the Telangana NEET 2020 choice filling is done, KNRUHS will release the Telangana NEET 2020 seat allotment list on the basis of the candidates’ preferences. After this, candidates will have to report to the allotted institutes on the specified date for document verification and further admission process.