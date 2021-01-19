Telecom and Networking Equipment PLI Norms Finalised for Cabinet Approval: Report

The Telecom and networking equipment PLI norms have been finalised for Cabinet approval, sources informed CNBC TV-18.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had last month said it will approach the Union Cabinet for approval of the structure of production-link incentives for telecom gear makers in India.

In November, the Cabinet had approved an incentive of Rs 12,195 crore to introduce production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and network products.

The Digital Communications Commission on December 1 approved the proposal for the scheme.

The product lines that have been specified include core transmission equipment, 4G/5G, next-generation radio access network and wireless equipment and access and customer premises equipment (CPE).

Besides, it also includes internet of things (IoT) access devices and other wireless equipment; and enterprise equipment including switches and routers.

The Cabinet had approved PLI schemes for 10 key sectors, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, food products and solar modules.

The approval followed the success of the scheme in the electronic manufacturing sector where the government announced sops of around Rs 50,000 crore.

The scheme attracted iPhone maker Apple’s contract manufacturers, as well as firms like Samsung, Lava and Dixon who cumulatively proposed to produce mobile devices and components of over Rs 11 lakh crore in the next five years under the PLI scheme.