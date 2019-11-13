Telecom Companies Asked to Clear Revenue Share Dues Within 3 Months as Per Supreme Court Order
The DoT has given option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on a self-assessment basis.
Mobile towers. (Picture for representation).
New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source.
The DoT has given option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on a self-assessment basis.
The Supreme Court in its last month's ruling said, "We give three months' time to deposit the amount, which is due and compliance be reported."
"...you are therefore directed to make the payment in accordance with the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019 and submit the requisite documents to ensure the compliance within the stipulated timeframe," said a notice which is received by the source.
According to an internal estimate prepared by the DoT, total dues on the telecom service providers arising out of SC order are around Rs 1.33 lakh crore.
As per DoT's estimate, liability of Bharti Airtel Group is Rs 62,187.73 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 54,183.9 crore and BSNL and MTNL Rs 10,675.18 crore. Companies under insolvency like Reliance Communications and Aircel have dues outstanding worth Rs 32,403.47 crore and companies under liquidation Rs 943 crore.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.20
|-6.58
|Reliance
|1,472.30
|3.12
|ICICI Bank
|485.75
|-2.22
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.25
|-8.51
|SBI
|306.80
|-3.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.25
|-6.51
|VST
|4,276.65
|2.46
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.30
|-8.41
|Adani Ports
|370.65
|-4.36
|Reliance
|1,472.00
|3.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|3,269.75
|4.81
|TCS
|2,178.60
|3.70
|Reliance
|1,472.30
|3.12
|Nestle
|14,233.25
|0.88
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,978.35
|0.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,178.55
|3.76
|Reliance
|1,472.00
|3.10
|HUL
|2,091.55
|0.63
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,155.70
|0.31
|NTPC
|118.25
|0.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.20
|-6.58
|GAIL
|123.85
|-4.99
|Zee Entertain
|290.55
|-4.86
|Adani Ports
|370.80
|-4.41
|SBI
|306.80
|-3.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.25
|-6.51
|SBI
|306.55
|-3.69
|Axis Bank
|710.25
|-3.18
|Vedanta
|148.25
|-2.82
|Sun Pharma
|411.70
|-2.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Launched With a New Keyboard, Price Starts at Rs 1,99,900
- Bernardo Silva Hit With One-match Ban for Tweet on Benjamin Mendy
- Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage
- Not Speaking to My Mother Was Tough: Real Kashmir FC Defender as Valley Lockdown Completes 100 Days
- KTM 390 Adventure First Look Review at EICMA 2019 – Watch Video