Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Telecom Firms Owe Over Rs 92,000 Crore as Licence Fees Till Date, Centre Tells SC

In an affidavit filed in the top court, Department of Telecom said that as per calculations, Airtel owes Rs 21,682.13 crore as licence fee to the government. Dues from Vodafone totaled Rs 19,823.71 crore while Reliance Communications owed a total of Rs 16,456.47 crore.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Telecom Firms Owe Over Rs 92,000 Crore as Licence Fees Till Date, Centre Tells SC
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Leading private telecom firms like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and state-owned MTNL and BSNL have pending licence fee outstanding of over Rs 92,000 crore till date, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, Department of Telecom (DoT) said that as per calculations, Airtel owes Rs 21,682.13 crore as licence fee to the government. Dues from Vodafone totaled Rs 19,823.71 crore while Reliance Communications owed a total of Rs 16,456.47 crore, DoT said.

BSNL owed Rs 2,098.72 crore while MTNL owed Rs 2,537.48 crore, it said. The total amount which has to be recovered from all the telecom firms accrues to Rs 92,641.61 crore as on date, it said.

As per the New Telecom Policy, telecom licensees are required to share a percentage of their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) with the government as annual License Fee (LF).

In addition, mobile telephone operators were also required to pay Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) for the use of radio frequency spectrum allotted to them.

Telecom operators had moved the top court against the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal's (TDSAT) order which ruled that certain non-telecom revenues like rent, profit on sale of fixed assets, dividend and treasury income would be counted as adjusted gross revenue (AGR), on which licence fee would have to be paid to the government.

The TDSAT order had exempted a large number of streams from the definition of AGR, like capital receipts, bad debt, distribution margins to dealers, forex fluctuations, sale of scrap and waiver of late fee.

The telecom tribunal also said revenue from non-core sources such as rent, profit on sale of fixed assets, dividend, interest and miscellaneous income must be included while computing a carrier's AGR, dealing a setback to telecom operators who would have to shell out more towards licence and spectrum usage fees.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,686.37 -196.42 ( -0.52%)

NIFTY 50

11,189.20 -95.10 ( -0.84%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.35 3.27
Yes Bank 94.75 -1.35
Indiabulls Hsg 559.70 -10.35
Bajaj Finance 3,252.65 -0.37
Reliance 1,210.95 -0.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.30 3.32
Maruti Suzuki 5,558.05 -4.26
Yes Bank 94.75 -1.40
Indiabulls Hsg 559.00 -10.44
CPSE ETF 24.16 -2.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.35 3.27
HCL Tech 1,015.45 1.40
IndusInd Bank 1,432.30 1.19
TCS 2,130.00 0.99
Infosys 791.45 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.30 3.32
HCL Tech 1,015.45 1.40
IndusInd Bank 1,432.35 1.16
TCS 2,129.50 0.98
Infosys 791.55 0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 559.70 -10.35
Grasim 795.65 -9.06
Tata Motors 137.55 -6.52
Vedanta 155.65 -5.15
Bharti Infratel 256.50 -5.07
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 137.60 -6.52
Vedanta 155.70 -5.09
Bajaj Auto 2,488.60 -4.99
Maruti Suzuki 5,558.05 -4.26
Tata Steel 433.45 -2.65
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram