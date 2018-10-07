GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Telecom Giant Qualcomm to Set up Rs 3,000 Crore Campus in Hyderabad

Qualcomm hopes to start its work in 2019. Qualcomm already has a presence in India in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

IANS

Updated:October 7, 2018, 11:22 PM IST
The phase-1 of the project will include a built-up space of 1.7 million sqft, housing about 10,000 employees. (Image: Reuters)
Hyderabad: Qualcomm will set up up a campus in Hyderabad at an investment of $400 million (about Rs 3,000 crore), which will be its largest facility outside of the United States, the Telangana state government announced on Saturday.

The phase-1 of the project will include a built-up space of 1.7 million sqft, housing about 10,000 employees.

The delegates from the US-headquartered telecommunication equipment maker met the state's Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao to discuss their growth plans in the city, according to a Ministry statement.

Qualcomm joins the elite list of companies that have their largest presence globally outside of their headquarters in Hyderabad, Rama Rao said in the statement.

"We have Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and now Qualcomm. This list will only increase as they are a few more in the pipeline that we are working actively with. This is indeed a big boost to the state of Telangana, as well as to the electronics, and semiconductors industry...," he said.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
