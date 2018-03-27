English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telecom Sector Revenue Dips 8%, Licence Fee by 16% in October-December
There were 119 crore telephone subscribers in India at the end of December 2017.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Gross revenue of telecom services providers declined by 8.1 per cent while the licence fee collected by the government dropped by 16 per cent year-on-year in the quarter ended on December 31, 2017, a report by sector regulator Trai said.
The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) earned by companies from sale of telecom services declined by 16.05 per cent to Rs 38,536 crore in the reported on year-on-year basis.
"Gross Revenue (GR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of telecom service sector for the quarter ended December 2017 has been Rs 61,089 crore and Rs 38,536 crore respectively. The year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in GR and AGR over the same quarter in last year has been (-) 8.18 per cent and (-) 16.05 per cent respectively," the Trai's quarterly performance indicator report said.
The licence fee which is collected from telecom service providers on the basis of AGR in turn declined by 16.04 per cent to Rs 3,104 crore in October-December 2017 period from Rs 3,249 crore in the same period a year ago.
The spectrum usage charge, which is also one of the major component of government's revenue declined by 29.72 per cent to to Rs 1,152 crore in the reported period from Rs 1,639 crore in same period a year ago.
The revenue of access service providers (ASPs) fell by 22.3 per cent during the period under review to Rs 28,967.93 crore from Rs 37,283.71 a year ago. The ASPs provide telecom services directly to consumers like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL, MTNL, etc.
The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) earned by telecom service providers for GSM and 4G mobile services declined by 5.37 per cent to Rs 79 in the reported period from Rs 84 in the July-September 2017 period.
There were 119 crore telephone subscribers in India at the end of December 2017.
"Monthly ARPU for GSM service (including LTE) declined by 23.61 per cent on y-o-y in this quarter," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in the report.
Total number of internet subscribers increased to 44.59 crore at the end of December 2017 from 42.92 crore at the end of September 2017.
Also Watch
The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) earned by companies from sale of telecom services declined by 16.05 per cent to Rs 38,536 crore in the reported on year-on-year basis.
"Gross Revenue (GR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of telecom service sector for the quarter ended December 2017 has been Rs 61,089 crore and Rs 38,536 crore respectively. The year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in GR and AGR over the same quarter in last year has been (-) 8.18 per cent and (-) 16.05 per cent respectively," the Trai's quarterly performance indicator report said.
The licence fee which is collected from telecom service providers on the basis of AGR in turn declined by 16.04 per cent to Rs 3,104 crore in October-December 2017 period from Rs 3,249 crore in the same period a year ago.
The spectrum usage charge, which is also one of the major component of government's revenue declined by 29.72 per cent to to Rs 1,152 crore in the reported period from Rs 1,639 crore in same period a year ago.
The revenue of access service providers (ASPs) fell by 22.3 per cent during the period under review to Rs 28,967.93 crore from Rs 37,283.71 a year ago. The ASPs provide telecom services directly to consumers like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL, MTNL, etc.
The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) earned by telecom service providers for GSM and 4G mobile services declined by 5.37 per cent to Rs 79 in the reported period from Rs 84 in the July-September 2017 period.
There were 119 crore telephone subscribers in India at the end of December 2017.
"Monthly ARPU for GSM service (including LTE) declined by 23.61 per cent on y-o-y in this quarter," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in the report.
Total number of internet subscribers increased to 44.59 crore at the end of December 2017 from 42.92 crore at the end of September 2017.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bandhan Bank
|476.85
|+101.85
|+27.16
|SBI
|254.35
|+7.85
|+3.18
|HDFC
|1,823.15
|-7.00
|-0.38
|ICICI Bank
|283.90
|+2.25
|+0.80
|Reliance
|899.80
|-1.30
|-0.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|V-Mart Retail
|1,923.40
|+31.70
|+1.68
|Bandhan Bank
|477.20
|+102.20
|+27.25
|East India Sec
|930.25
|-2.75
|-0.29
|Wipro
|272.55
|-1.35
|-0.49
|M&M
|744.75
|-3.05
|-0.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|174.85
|+7.65
|+4.58
|HPCL
|346.90
|+13.60
|+4.08
|Hindalco
|218.50
|+7.95
|+3.78
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,245.75
|+41.20
|+3.42
|SBI
|254.35
|+7.85
|+3.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|253.85
|+7.50
|+3.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,787.90
|+27.50
|+1.56
|Tata Steel
|590.05
|+7.60
|+1.30
|Asian Paints
|1,131.75
|+12.95
|+1.16
|TCS
|2,841.85
|+28.80
|+1.02
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|336.55
|-7.40
|-2.15
|Bharti Airtel
|413.20
|-8.30
|-1.97
|Bajaj Auto
|2,798.30
|-50.35
|-1.77
|Hero Motocorp
|3,464.70
|-17.00
|-0.49
|HDFC
|1,823.15
|-7.00
|-0.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|411.45
|-10.20
|-2.42
|Bajaj Auto
|2,803.20
|-35.95
|-1.27
|HDFC
|1,821.95
|-10.65
|-0.58
|Wipro
|272.55
|-1.35
|-0.49
|Hero Motocorp
|3,465.85
|-15.15
|-0.44
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'ScoutMe' to Help AIFF Unearth Talented Footballers in India
- Government Treats Cinema As Publicity Tool: Tigmanshu Dhulia
- Raghu Ram is in Love Again, Announces Relationship with Natalie Di Lucio Less Than 2 Months After Divorce
- Did Deepika Padukone Just Take a Dig at Salman Khan With This Comment?
- WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments