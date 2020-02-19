Telecom Sector Under Stress For 3.5 Years; Govt Needs to Focus on Its Sustainability: Sunil Mittal
The telecom industry, he said, is vital to the nation and the digital agenda of the government.
File Photo of Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel boss Sunil Bharti Mittal on Wednesday said the telecom sector has been under stress for the last three-and-a-half years and the government should focus on its sustainability. Emerging out of the North Block after meeting top finance ministry officials, he told reporters that the issue of pending dues arising out of the Supreme Court ruling on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) was not discussed.
The telecom industry, he said, is vital to the nation and the digital agenda of the government. "The only thing government needs to do is to focus on how to ensure sustainability of the sector," he said without elaborating.
He said Airtel has already announced its plans to pay the dues that arose from the apex court ruling. The company has paid Rs 10,000 crore out of its estimated liability of over Rs 35,000 crore. Mittal, who had first met the telecom secretary prior to going to the finance ministry, said the company is calculating its liability.
Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Managalam Birla, who had met the telecom secretary on Tuesday, also met finance ministry officials. It was not clear if they met the officials together or separately.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,485.50
|-1.24
|IRCTC
|1,927.75
|5.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|338.30
|10.81
|Tata Chemicals
|764.50
|-0.08
|HDFC Life
|573.75
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,181.75
|3.57
|Tata Steel
|443.70
|2.48
|SBI
|327.65
|2.31
|ONGC
|102.85
|1.13
|Power Grid Corp
|189.35
|1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,842.85
|-2.30
|HUL
|2,251.00
|-1.85
|TCS
|2,156.30
|-1.75
|Nestle
|16,544.10
|-1.38
|Tech Mahindra
|829.55
|-1.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Enters Your Bathroom With Mi Electric Toothbrush T300; Yes, You Read That Right
- Ananya Panday Welcomes Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood, Shares Prep Photos for Puri Jagannadh Film
- 77-Year-Old Man Fighting off Robber on Street is the Most Badass Thing You'll Watch Today
- Bigg Boss 13 a Hit on Digital Platform: Sidhath Shukla Most Tweeted Celeb Followed by Asim Riaz
- WhatsApp Better Watch Out After Signal Gets a Push From WhatsApp Cofounder Brian Acton