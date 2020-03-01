Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Ten Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 3.35 Lakh Crore in M-cap As Markets Plummet

Following the downtrend spiral in the broader market, the top ten firms witnessed significant erosion in their market capitalisation, traders said. Among other blue-chip firms, the m-cap of Hindustan Unilever plunged Rs 15,792.31 crore to Rs 4,70,824.97 crore.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ten Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 3.35 Lakh Crore in M-cap As Markets Plummet
Uncertainty and panic among investors took the 'Fear Index' or India Vix higher by 30 per cet to 22.89. The intra-day jump in the 'VIX' was among the highest in recent past. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: The ten most valued domestic firms together lost a massive Rs 3.35 lakh crore from their market capitalisation last week, as the equity markets witnessed massive sell-off amid fears of coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic.

Reliance Industries was the biggest hit, as its market capitalisation (m-cap) declined by Rs 99,430.93 crore to Rs 8,42,262.64 crore. On February 28, the Sensex logged its second-biggest one-day fall in history as concerns over the rapidly-spreading coronavirus triggered a manic global sell-off. During the week ended February 28, Sensex registered a plunge of 2,872.83 points or 6.97 per cent, while the Nifty tumbled 879.10 or 7.27 per cent. Market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services plummeted by Rs 58,293.29 crore to Rs 7,50,833.42 crore and m-cap of HDFC slid by Rs 33,222.99 crore to 3,76,839.9 crore.

Following the downtrend spiral in the broader market, the top ten firms witnessed significant erosion in their market capitalisation, traders said. Among other blue-chip firms, m-cap of Hindustan Unilever plunged Rs 15,792.31 crore to Rs 4,70,824.97 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 21,369.47 crore to Rs 6,45,544.93 crore. The valuation of Infosys dropped Rs 27,830.35 crore to Rs 3,11,457.26 crore while Kotak Mahindra Bank lost Rs 12,821.78 crore from its valuation to reach Rs 3,09,721.16 crore.

Market valuation of ICICI Bank dived by Rs 32,736.06 crore to Rs 3,21,030.9 crore and SBI lost Rs 22,088.41 crore from its m-cap to reach Rs 2,70,326.48 crore. Besides, Bharti Airtel stood at Rs 2,85,898.48 crore by losing Rs 11,702.17 crore. The carnage in the equity markets wiped out investor wealth worth Rs 5,45,452.52 crore, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies standing at Rs 1,46,94,571.56 crore as on February 28. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the top position, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and SBI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
AGL 133.90 -9.04
IWML 1,460.00 -3.04
Vedanta 114.00 -12.64
Bharti Infratel 214.55 -3.96
Power Finance 109.30 -5.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 197.60 0.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 129.00 -11.03
Tech Mahindra 743.90 -8.14
Tata Steel 381.55 -7.57
M&M 456.40 -7.50
HCL Tech 534.10 -6.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram