GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tencent Has First Right to Buy in Future Flipkart Share Sale, Says Walmart

On August 18, Walmart Inc had announced to complete its deal with Flipkart and now holds 77 per cent stake in the Indian e-commerce major.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2018, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tencent Has First Right to Buy in Future Flipkart Share Sale, Says Walmart
(File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: US-based retail giant Walmart Inc has said that Flipkart's minority share holder Tencent would have the first "right to purchase" if any shareholder of Indian e-commerce firm sells "any shares or other equity securities to Alibaba".

Flipkart's investor would have to give "written notice of at least five business days prior" to Tencent for such transfer or sale of share, according to the share issuance and acquisition agreement filed by Walmart with the US Security and Exchange Commission.

"No change of control sale or drag-along sale to Alibaba shall be effected (each an Alibaba Transfer), unless Tencent shall have been given written notice of at least five business days prior to the consumption of such transaction...," said the agreement between Wal-Mart International Holding Inc and Flipkart.

It further added, "Tencent shall have the right to purchase all (but not less than all) of the shares or equity securities to be issued by the company or transferred by any shareholder in connection with such Alibaba Transfer..."

Tencent a minority shareholder in Flipkart, hold around five per cent share of the company.

Walmart had said Friday that it has complied with the tax obligations of its USD 16 billion acquisition of Flipkart but did not say the quantum of taxes it paid.

The tax authorities had set September 7 as the due date for depositing a withholding tax on the deal amount it paid to shareholders of Flipkart.

On August 18, Walmart Inc had announced to complete its deal with Flipkart and now holds 77 per cent stake in the Indian e-commerce major.

Besides, the Bentonville giant's investment includes USD 2 billion of new equity funding to help accelerate the growth of the Flipkart business.

Last month, on August 8 to the Walmart-Flipkart deal was approved by the Comeptition Commission of India, although has been now challenged by trader body CAIT (Confederation of All India Traders) before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over CCI, has asked US retail major WalMart and e-commerce major Flipkart to explain their way of doing business in India.

It has asked Wal-Mart International Holdings Inc to file its reply before it by September 20, 2018.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,389.82 +147.01 ( +0.38%)

Nifty 50

11,589.10 +52.20 ( +0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 800.85 +41.55 +5.47
Yes Bank 323.40 -15.80 -4.66
Sun Pharma 664.25 -13.15 -1.94
Reliance 1,278.60 +17.20 +1.36
Lupin 959.40 +41.45 +4.52
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 323.45 -15.55 -4.59
Aurobindo Pharm 801.00 +41.45 +5.46
Sun Pharma 664.20 -12.45 -1.84
Tech Mahindra 770.40 -2.30 -0.30
Maruti Suzuki 8,732.55 -39.75 -0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,329.35 +164.50 +5.20
Bajaj Auto 2,923.55 +140.45 +5.05
Bharti Airtel 389.60 +17.30 +4.65
Lupin 959.40 +41.45 +4.52
M&M 973.70 +38.75 +4.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,327.45 +166.45 +5.27
Bajaj Auto 2,924.00 +140.70 +5.06
Bharti Airtel 390.80 +18.55 +4.98
M&M 973.45 +38.50 +4.12
Tata Steel 619.00 +18.55 +3.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 323.40 -15.80 -4.66
Sun Pharma 664.25 -13.15 -1.94
Adani Ports 377.45 -7.35 -1.91
HDFC 1,920.00 -36.15 -1.85
Power Grid Corp 195.70 -3.60 -1.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 323.45 -15.55 -4.59
Adani Ports 377.10 -7.25 -1.89
Sun Pharma 664.20 -12.45 -1.84
Power Grid Corp 195.75 -3.45 -1.73
SBI 291.85 -4.80 -1.62
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...