Term Insurance to Get Cheaper: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Reduces Premium Rate

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), which is a life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), announced a change in its premium rates. The life insurance company has officially cut the premium rates to its ‘ABSLI DigiShield Plan’ by up to 15 per cent. This has made it one of the most competitive offerings in the insurance industry, according to a press release issued Aidtya Birla Capital. The crux of this insurance plan is that it caters to the unique protection needs of its customers and it can therefore be customised to suit each customer’s specific protection needs. The company claims that this plan is unlike the traditional insurance plan.

It says it stands out as this particular scheme allows the customer to enjoy a guaranteed recurring income starting from 60 years of age via the Survival Benefit Options that come under the plan. It also comes with a unique range of flexibility that reduces the sum assured at a pre-defined retirement age. The company claims that this would allow the customer to align their cover as per their outstanding liabilities and the stage of their life they are in at the moment.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance has further elaborated on the flexibility of the insurance plan by stating that it caters to a varied set of protection needs across the customer’s life. The insurance provider claims it does so by offering them multiple plan options to choose from such as joint-life protection, critical illness covers and even some rider options that will aid in customizing your cover for your protection needs. These benefits can even stretch to your loved ones.

Commenting on the price reduction of ABSLI DigiShield Plan, Kamlesh Rao, the MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, “The pandemic lasted longer than expected with people experiencing strains on their personal finances. We have been meticulously observing the pandemic experience before making any price revisions in our products. With a rise in demand for term plans, we have consciously announced a reduction in premium for ABSLI DigiShield Plan, a hyper-personalized term plan offering, to suit our customer’s ever evolving monetary needs. We urge customers to take benefit of this reduced premium pricing of this holistic term plan, providing financial protection for self and loved ones.”

In addition to the new reduction in prices, it should also be noted that this plan provides customers with various payment terms, policy tenures and death benefit pay-out options and again, these are all suited to the individual protection needs of the customers. The company claims that these plans are holistic and that the plan ca mitigate any liabilities by providing protection to your loved ones as well as by supporting retirement or legacy goals, the press release said.

The insurance provider was incorporated as a subsidiary back in August of 2000 and it became fully operational in January of 2001. It was essentially conceived as a joint venture between the likes of Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Finance Inc., which is an international financial service organisation with its roots in Canada.

