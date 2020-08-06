Thai banking executive Predee Daochai named finance minister

BANGKOK Thai banking executive Predee Daochai has been named the Southeast Asian country’s new finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle, according to an announcement published in the official Royal Gazette.



Predee, who had been widely tipped to take the job, will face the tough task of navigating Southeast Asia’s worst performing economy through the coronavirus pandemic.



Supattanapong Punmeechaow, former executive at PTT Global Chemical, has been appointed energy minister and deputy prime minister, the Royal Gazette said.



The cabinet shake-up came after the resignations of Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and some other ministers last month.

