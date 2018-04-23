English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thai Companies Keen to Invest USD 3 Billion in Indian Infra Projects
Bilateral trade between India and Thailand has multiplied eight times since 2000 to reach USD 10 billion in 2017.
Thai Trade Center executive director and consul Suwimol Tilokruangchai said the fast growing Indian market remains attractive for Thai investors given the opportunities in green and brown field projects including energy, infrastructure and metals. (File photo)
Mumbai: Several Thailand-based companies which are operating in India plan to invest around USD 3 billion in the next three years period in the areas of green and brown field projects including energy, infrastructure and metals.
"The Thailand based companies see good opportunity here and are looking to invest around USD 3 billion by 2020. The fast growing Indian market remains attractive for Thai investors given the opportunities in green and brown field projects including energy, infrastructure and metals," Thai Trade Center executive director and consul Suwimol Tilokruangchai said in Mumbai.
"We are looking towards India with a great interest from last seven decades and plans to enhance the bi-lateral trade thanks to the positive approach of both the Thai and Indian governments," she added.
Over the decades, nearly 30 Thai companies are active in the field of infrastructure, real estate, food processing, chemicals, hotel and hospitality sectors in India. Currently, Thai goods have benefited from the second FTA agreement with 10 members of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region with India.
Thailand holds the second largest economy in the region. Since the Thailand too falls under ASEAN group, Indian traders and importers can benefit from these FTA, Suwimol added.
The Thai government has also invited Indian companies to investment in the growth of Thailand. At present around 40 Indian companies have made an investment of around USD 2 billion in the areas of software, agri chemicals, electric car development in Thailand.
Leading Indian companies include, Tata Motors (Thailand), Tata Steel Thailand, TCS, The Aditya Birla group, Mahindra Satyam, Lupin, NIIT, Kirloskar Bothers, Punj Lloyd group, Ashok Leylands, Jindal group and Usha Siam Steel Industries are active in Thailand.
The Department of International Trade Promotion Ministry of Commerce, Thailand and Thai Trade Centre Mumbai, has organized a three day Thailand Week 2018 in June this year, Suwimol said.
Bilateral trade between the two countries has multiplied eight times since 2000 to reach USD 10 billion in 2017.
Suggesting measures to be taken up by the government, Suwimol said "It is essential for both countries to encourage the private sectors to make investments in infrastructure and manufacturing in each others' country."
"The two governments should provide a supportive environment and a predictable, encouraging and comprehensive legal and taxation framework. Similarly, more Special Economic Zone (SEZ) should be set up by governments of both the countries to encourage more investment and built better trade relationships," she added.
Also Watch
"The Thailand based companies see good opportunity here and are looking to invest around USD 3 billion by 2020. The fast growing Indian market remains attractive for Thai investors given the opportunities in green and brown field projects including energy, infrastructure and metals," Thai Trade Center executive director and consul Suwimol Tilokruangchai said in Mumbai.
"We are looking towards India with a great interest from last seven decades and plans to enhance the bi-lateral trade thanks to the positive approach of both the Thai and Indian governments," she added.
Over the decades, nearly 30 Thai companies are active in the field of infrastructure, real estate, food processing, chemicals, hotel and hospitality sectors in India. Currently, Thai goods have benefited from the second FTA agreement with 10 members of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region with India.
Thailand holds the second largest economy in the region. Since the Thailand too falls under ASEAN group, Indian traders and importers can benefit from these FTA, Suwimol added.
The Thai government has also invited Indian companies to investment in the growth of Thailand. At present around 40 Indian companies have made an investment of around USD 2 billion in the areas of software, agri chemicals, electric car development in Thailand.
Leading Indian companies include, Tata Motors (Thailand), Tata Steel Thailand, TCS, The Aditya Birla group, Mahindra Satyam, Lupin, NIIT, Kirloskar Bothers, Punj Lloyd group, Ashok Leylands, Jindal group and Usha Siam Steel Industries are active in Thailand.
The Department of International Trade Promotion Ministry of Commerce, Thailand and Thai Trade Centre Mumbai, has organized a three day Thailand Week 2018 in June this year, Suwimol said.
Bilateral trade between the two countries has multiplied eight times since 2000 to reach USD 10 billion in 2017.
Suggesting measures to be taken up by the government, Suwimol said "It is essential for both countries to encourage the private sectors to make investments in infrastructure and manufacturing in each others' country."
"The two governments should provide a supportive environment and a predictable, encouraging and comprehensive legal and taxation framework. Similarly, more Special Economic Zone (SEZ) should be set up by governments of both the countries to encourage more investment and built better trade relationships," she added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,405.25
|-3.40
|-0.10
|Hindalco
|235.80
|-19.80
|-7.75
|Yes Bank
|325.55
|+12.50
|+3.99
|GNFC
|472.00
|+42.20
|+9.82
|Reliance
|955.80
|+19.80
|+2.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GNFC
|471.70
|+41.75
|+9.71
|Indiabulls Vent
|423.05
|+33.30
|+8.54
|Hindalco
|235.60
|-20.15
|-7.88
|TCS
|3,408.00
|-7.20
|-0.21
|Yes Bank
|325.50
|+12.45
|+3.98
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|325.65
|+12.60
|+4.02
|ICICI Bank
|285.90
|+6.50
|+2.33
|Lupin
|828.15
|+16.30
|+2.01
|Reliance
|955.60
|+19.60
|+2.09
|Adani Ports
|393.00
|+6.65
|+1.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|325.45
|+12.40
|+3.96
|ICICI Bank
|286.05
|+6.50
|+2.33
|Reliance
|954.00
|+18.85
|+2.02
|Adani Ports
|392.80
|+7.55
|+1.96
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,168.70
|+34.85
|+1.63
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|235.70
|-19.90
|-7.79
|Vedanta
|296.90
|-8.15
|-2.67
|Wipro
|291.35
|-6.00
|-2.02
|Tech Mahindra
|689.15
|-12.85
|-1.83
|Bharti Infratel
|322.60
|-5.40
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|291.35
|-5.50
|-1.85
|Tata Steel
|598.00
|-7.70
|-1.27
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,157.60
|-13.00
|-1.11
|Bharti Airtel
|399.50
|-4.15
|-1.03
|Infosys
|1,173.80
|-9.55
|-0.81
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Soldier Becomes World's First Penis Transplant Receiver, Was Injured in Afghanistan
- On a High After CWG Success, Sharath Kamal Hopes for India's Best Show at World Championships
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- ‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery