Thai Small and Medium Enterprises Scout Opportunities in India

Thai low-cost airlines, NokScoot and Thai Smile, are two new air carriers that connect the two countries following a bilateral agreement.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
Kolkata: Increase in air connectivity between Thailand and India energised small and medium enterprises of the South East Asian country scouting for greater trade opportunities in India.

"A host of 30 Thai brands are participating in a five-day trade show in Kolkata in association with The Bengal Chamber. Such shows had also been held in West, North and South Indian cities," Minister Counsellor (commercial), Thai Embassy to India, Tharadol Thongrunang, said on Tuesday.

Thongrunang said a delegation of 15-20 manufacturing companies will visit the state after the Lok Sabha elections.

NokScoot has launched its four-times-a-week operations between Delhi and Bangkok while Thai Smile will fly scheduled Bangkok Kolkata route from March 31.

Indo-Thai bilateral trade is about USD 12 billion. While the trade balance is tilted toward the South East Asian country with USD 7 billion exports to India.
