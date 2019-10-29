Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Thane Police's Economic Offences Wing Takes Over Goodwin Jewellers Fraud Probe

Goodwin Jewellers shut its outlets in Thane, Palghar and Mumbai region a couple of days before Diwali, leaving hundreds of people, who had invested in their gold and fixed deposit schemes, in the lurch.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Thane Police's Economic Offences Wing Takes Over Goodwin Jewellers Fraud Probe
People protested outside Goodwin Jewellers' Thane showroom on Sunday.

Thane: Thane police's economic offences wing (EOW) has taken over the probe against Goodwin Jewellers for allegedly cheating hundreds of investors of several crore rupees, an official said on Tuesday.

Goodwin Jewellers shut its outlets in Thane, Palghar and Mumbai region a couple of days before Diwali, leaving hundreds of people, who had invested in their gold and fixed deposit schemes, in the lurch.

The case will now be probed by a team of officers from the EOW, deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Jadhav of the EOW said.

The issue came to light in Dombivili where a few duped investors filed the first complaint against owners of the firm A M Sunilkumar and A M Sudheshkumar, following which cases were registered at Manickpur in Vasai (Palghar), Naupada in Thane and Shivaji Nagar in Ambernath, an official said.

While 28 people have been cheated to the tune of Rs 2.21 crore in Ambernath, in Thane's Naupada area, a total of 69 people have been duped of Rs 1.63 crore, he added.

Following agitation by customers and investors, the owner brothers on Monday released a video on social media wherein they blamed people with vested interest and business rivals for their losses.

The jewellery chain owners, who hail from Kerala, told affected customers that their money was "safe" and promised to return it.

The police have booked the owners and shop managers under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,786.85 +159.70 ( +1.37%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 172.45 16.76
Yes Bank 58.15 6.21
Reliance 1,467.05 2.29
ICICI Bank 477.40 1.67
SBI 280.65 -0.41
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 172.55 16.63
Yes Bank 58.20 6.30
ICICI Bank 477.55 1.74
Indiabulls Hsg 218.05 15.25
Reliance 1,467.10 2.30
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 172.45 16.76
Tata Steel 390.20 6.90
JSW Steel 234.25 6.79
Yes Bank 58.15 6.21
Maruti Suzuki 7,721.30 4.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 172.55 16.63
Tata Steel 391.00 7.09
Yes Bank 58.20 6.30
Axis Bank 739.15 4.06
Maruti Suzuki 7,718.90 4.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 193.15 -9.00
Bharti Airtel 359.90 -3.54
UltraTechCement 4,117.70 -1.72
Kotak Mahindra 1,575.55 -1.10
Nestle 14,699.75 -0.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 359.95 -3.41
Kotak Mahindra 1,575.05 -1.14
Power Grid Corp 201.15 -0.64
SBI 280.50 -0.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram