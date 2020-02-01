Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
  • FinMin to Present Budget at 11am
News18 » Business
2-min read

The Budget Booster on Cards for Capital Gains on Property, Equity to Revive Real Estate Sector

The Narendra Modi government may introduce heavy duty measures for rationalization of key equity taxes, including scrapping capital gains on sale of property and extending the timeline of long term capital gains tax from the current 12 months to 24 months.

IANS

Updated:February 1, 2020, 8:01 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The Budget Booster on Cards for Capital Gains on Property, Equity to Revive Real Estate Sector
Image for representation.

New Delhi: In what is being billed as a make or break Budget to revive the economy, the Narendra Modi government is likely to introduce heavy duty measures for rationalization of key equity taxes, including scrapping capital gains on sale of property, shifting the tax applicability of dividend distribution tax (DDT) to the receiver and extending the timeline of long term capital gains (LTCG) tax from the current 12 months to 24 months.

The breakthrough measure, if it materializes, will be doing away with capital gains on sale of property. The move has the potential to revive the real estate sector which is in the doldrums and facing immense stress.

The government is considering a proposal to do away with capital gains on selling of property. Currently, one has to pay 30 per cent capital gains on the sale of a property, if the property holder doesn't re-invest it back in property within 3 years.

If property is sold within 24 months, one has to pay a short term capital gains tax (STCG) on the gains as per an individual's income-tax slab.

After 24 months, one has to pay an LTCG tax, which is charged at 20 per cent with indexation benefits. Section 54 gives an exemption if there is sale of a property and then another one is bought.

This exemption under section 54 is available when the capital gains from property sale are reinvested into buying or constructing maximum two houses.

However, the capital gains on the sale of house property must not exceed Rs 2 crore in order to claim exemption for reinvesting in two properties. This benefit can be claimed only once in the lifetime.

The exemption will be reversed if this new property is sold within three years of purchase and capital gains from sale of the new property will be taxed as short-term capital gains. The new properties must be purchased either one year before the sale or two years after the sale of the property. Alternatively, the new residential properties must be constructed within three years of sale of the property.

DDT

In addition, the government is likely to change the applicability of dividend distribution tax (DDT) by shifting the tax liability from dividend issuer or the company to the receiver.

Currently, dividend distribution tax is levied at an effective rate of 20.56 per cent on the company declaring dividends. This is over and above the corporate tax. Apart from this, resident non-corporate taxpayers need to pay 10 per cent tax on dividends in excess of Rs 10 lakh a year. The DDT was introduced for more efficient collection of dividend tax from the companies rather than shareholders.

LTCG on Equity

In a move that will fire up the stock markets, the government is likely to extend the timeline of long term capital gains (LTCG) on shares from the current 12 months to 24 months.

Currently, LTCG of 20 per cent is paid by domestic investors if they hold equity for 12 months, and 10 per cent is charged to non-residents if they hold equity for 12 months.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,323.55 9.20
SBI 321.05 0.78
Reliance 1,421.70 0.71
HUL 2,094.80 2.98
Tata Steel 433.75 -1.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 2,093.25 2.91
UltraTechCement 4,484.95 1.52
Bajaj Finance 4,431.00 1.51
Maruti Suzuki 6,981.00 1.00
Larsen 1,381.00 0.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 183.55 -1.79
Tech Mahindra 783.30 -1.52
NTPC 110.95 -1.64
Tata Steel 433.75 -1.14
ONGC 107.70 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram