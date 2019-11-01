Take the pledge to vote

The Moneycontrol Pro Great Diwali Discount is Closing Ahead of Schedule, Subscribe Now

For those new to the story, Moneycontrol Pro is the premium subscription service from Moneycontrol, part of the Network18 Group.

Moneycontrol.com

November 1, 2019
The Moneycontrol Pro Great Diwali Discount is Closing Ahead of Schedule, Subscribe Now
Within a quarter of its soft launch, Moneycontrol Pro has seen a 50 percent growth in subscribers on the back of a strong value proposition.

All good things must come to an end, unfortunately.

Moneycontrol (MC) has been overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response to the Moneycontrol Pro Diwali offer, a rare opportunity to access a quality product at an attractive price. Now, MC has decided to close the offer earlier than scheduled. The Offer will now end on Thursday, 7th November.

You know what that means! Subscribe if you have not already. And spread the word among your friends and family. To subscribe, log on to www.moneycontrol.com or the Moneycontrol app (on Android Only) and enter the COUPON CODE: DIWALI to buy a Moneycontrol Pro annual subscription for Rs 289 only.

iPhone users can also avail this offer by first subscribing on the desktop by applying the above coupon code and then using the same user-id to login on iPhone.

For those new to the story, Moneycontrol Pro is the premium subscription service from Moneycontrol, part of the Network18 Group. Its USPs include insights, trends, ideas and analyses that help you in creating personal wealth and make informed investment decisions. In just 5 months since launch, it is amongst the largest news subscription service in India offering many other benefits.

Moneycontrol Pro helps the discerning investor in cutting through an information overload and provides not just actionable investment ideas, but also other elements that go into making an informed decision.

Moneycontrol Pro (which works as an in-app purchase and is also available on non-app platforms) offers subscribers curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and actionable investment ideas.

Our editors parse news, trends and data to bring you daily insights and opinion for you to stay on top of the game.

We write on the economy, business, politics & policy and more importantly, add value by writing on the intersection of these topics.

Features of Moneycontrol Pro

*On the mobile app, Pro subscribers get an ad-free experience which promises more room for data on the mobile screen with faster load times. Stock prices are also refreshed faster on the app.

*Investment ideas from our in-house equity research team and technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts

*Sharp commentary and opinion that will decode the news across markets, politics, policy and business.

* Exclusive access to blogs written by high net worth individuals (HNIs) and market gurus, whose life and market lessons we would all love to emulate and help us make better investment decisions.

*Pro subscribers will also be able to participate in periodic chats with market experts and editors, and also correspond through emails.

Be sure to subscribe soon and join the Moneycontrol Pro community.

