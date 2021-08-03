The Risks of Letting Your Two Wheeler Insurance Expire

Whether it is a narrow road of a rural countryside location or a crammed metropolitan city, two-wheelers are undeniably the most convenient and economical means of transportation to get you anywhere. Due to this comfort, there are an increased number of two-wheelers on the road with the number increasing every year. As per the latest available data, over 15 million new two-wheelers were sold in India in FY21 despite the lockdowns. The number was much higher at 21 million units in the previous year, reflecting the popularity of two-wheelers in the country.

However, on the other hand, two-wheelers are also prone to accidents, mainly due to poor road conditions in the country. According to official data, over one-third of those killed in road accidents in 2019 were two-wheeler riders. Hence, buying an adequate insurance policy is crucial to ride on Indian roads as it would not only protect you as a rider and your two-wheeler from unforeseen situations like personal accident, third party liability, or theft but also against man-made calamities and natural disasters. But, what happens when you fail to renew your bike insurance once it has expired? Let’s find out in this article.

Importance of Two-Wheeler Insurance in India:

No matter the kind of two-wheeler you own, having a valid insurance policy is the need of the hour for a number of reasons. It is crucial to ensure that you and your vehicle are always protected from accidents and other dangers. Not to mention that it is mandatory as per the law, a bike insurance policy provides you with utmost peace of mind against unexpected occurrences like theft or third party liability.

In India, natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, etc. end up damaging a lot of infrastructure and properties but you can make sure that your precious vehicle always stays protected with the help of a comprehensive bike insurance policy. Furthermore, it will also help you and your vehicle stay secure under circumstances that are out of your control like damages due to theft, fire, explosion, riots, as well as terrorism or vandalism.

Failing to Renew your Expired Bike Insurance - A Major Problem

Sometimes, two-wheeler owners can get complacent or ignorant when it comes to renewing their bike Insurance, despite repeated reminders from the insurers. According to IRDAI data, around 60 percent of vehicles in our country are uninsured. A timely two-wheeler insurance renewal is the key to having your vehicle and yourself protected and a failure to do so can raise a number of concerns.

Regulatory issuesUnder the Motor Vehicles Act, it is mandatory for every vehicle owner to have at least a third-party bike insurance cover. If you are caught driving without insurance by the traffic police, you can be fined up to Rs 2000 or even imprisoned up to three months, may differ as per Motor Vehicles Act.

Rising expensesA comprehensive two-wheeler insurance works like a helmet safeguarding you against many perils and disasters. Failure to renew a policy can extensively increase the high costs associated with repairs leading to a dent in your finances. Now, what if an accident takes place while your policy is lapsed? Apart from bearing the losses caused to a third party, you would also have to bear all damages to your own vehicle.

Loss of NCBNo-Claim Bonus (NCB) is a concession you receive when you don’t raise any claims in your policy term. Ensuring a renewal of the insurance policy within the grace period guarantees that you continue to remain eligible for NCB, which can go up to 50 per cent of the insurance cost, based on terms and conditions. But a break in the policy can lead to loss of such accumulated benefits as well as the owner losing the opportunity to transfer such benefits to any newly purchased vehicle.

Time ConsumingRenewing your two-wheeler insurance policy before its expiry date is always better than doing so after it expires. Two wheeler insurance renewal can be a time consuming process as it is akin to buying a new policy altogether. You would have to get your bike inspected and even face a possibility of rejection of the insurance coverage. On the other hand, timely two wheeler insurance renewal is a breeze and you can do it online in just a few clicks.

Choose a trusted insurance service provider

Keeping the above factors in mind, it is crucial that you do not let your bike insurance policy lapse or step out on your two-wheeler without a valid bike insurance cover. The sensible thing to do is to set a reminder for a couple of weeks before the due date of renewal. This will help you have enough time to assess your existing policy, compare it with the new options available and renew the insurance after making an informed choice.

While renewing your policy, you should choose an insurer that offers good service, including timely reminders for renewal, as well as a way to redeem renewal benefits in case those reminders are missed. You could choose bike insurance cover provided by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance that comes with minimal paperwork and impeccable customer service. The best part is, you can buy and renew the bike insurance policy online. It not only provides online purchase and renewal without any need for inspection, but also allows the bike-owner to retain no-claim-bonus if the policy is renewed within 90 days of it being lapsed. The policy also comes with 24×7 support.

Thus, it is advisable to secure yourself against unforeseen troubles down the road with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Two Wheeler Insurance that offers the most articulate plans with a wide gamut of add-on covers, quick claim settlement, and hassle-free renewals. Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms and conditions, please read sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

This article is created on behalf of Bajaj Insurance by the Studio18 team.

