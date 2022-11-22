These EPFO Pensioners Exempted From Deadline To Submit Life Certificate; Check Eligibility

The November 30 deadline for the submission of life certificates for pensioners will not be applicable to those receiving pensions from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995. Issuing the clarification, through a tweet, EPFO said that such pensioners can submit the Life Certificate, valid for one year from the date of submission, at any time. Old pensioners need to submit their life certificates before the expiry of their last submission. For Example, if they submitted the life certificate on December 1, the updated certificate needs to be submitted before the completion of the year.

“EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission," read the tweet by EPFO.

Life Certificates validate the proof of life of a retired employee. They are valid for 12 months from the date of submission and have to be updated periodically to ensure that the pensioners continue to receive their pensions. The EPC pensioners were previously required to submit the digital life certificate in November. This led to a rush in pensioners attempting to submit their DLC on time.

The life certificate can be submitted digitally at

- Common Service Center (CSC)

- IPPB/ Indian Post Office

- UMANG App

- Pension Disbursing Bank

- Nearest EPFO office

To Submit the life certificate, the pensioners will need the following documents:

- Aadhaar Number

-PPO Number

- Bank Account Details

- Mobile Number Linked With Aadhaar

As per the Scheme Booklet issued by the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPIO), the life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan must be submitted in the prescribed format, duly signed by any ‘designated authority’, if the pensioner is not able to appear before PDS physically.

For generating the digital life certificate on the Jeevan Pramaan app, a live photo of the pensioner must be taken using a smartphone and uploaded.

In November 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) in collaboration with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of the Department of Posts launched the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare initiative. This was to facilitate the Doorstep Service for Submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman. Pensioners may this service by downloading the ‘Postinfo app.’

