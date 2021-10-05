These Farmers Not Eligible to Benefit Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. Details

The Central Government provides an assistance of Rs 6000 every year to the farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. According to some media reports, the Modi government is now planning to double the amount for the farmers.

If the government decides to double the present amount, the farmers will be eligible to get Rs 12000 in three instalments every year instead of Rs 6000. But some farmers will not get the benefit of The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

According to the reports, names of many farmers, who are not eligible for the benefits as per the terms and conditions of this scheme but are taking advantage of it, have surfaced. The government has issued orders to take strict action against such ineligible farmers.

The farmers who are not eligible for benefits under the scheme are as follows:

If a member of the farmer’s family pays taxes to the government, he/she is not given the benefit of the scheme. A family member here refers to husband, wife and minor children.

The farmers who do not have cultivable land are excluded from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

If the agricultural land is registered in the name of a grandfather or father or the name of any family member, then the person will not get the benefit of PM Kisan Yojana.

If the owner of the agricultural land is a government employee, he/she will not get the benefit of the scheme.

If a farmer receives a pension of Rs 10,000 annually, he/she will not be eligible for the advantages under the scheme.

The Registered Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers, CAs are also excluded from this scheme.

