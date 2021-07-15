These Rs 1, Rs 10, Rs 100 Notes Can Get you up to Rs 3 Lakh Online. Here's How

Amid the financial crisis due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a website has come up with a big opportunity to earn money online by selling old notes with certain features. An old note of the 786 series can fetch you a big amount in lakhs within a few minutes without going anywhere. The eBay website provides a platform for people having unique and old notes to sell it online and earn money. The sellers can talk to buyers to sell their notes and coins for a good amount.

If you have a collection of notes and there is any currency note with the series number 786 on it, then you can go to the eBay website and sell the note to get a good amount of money. For this, you need to have notes of 1, 2, 10, 100, 500, 200, 2000 with series number 786 on it. The notes having 786 digits printed on them are considered antique and rare. Buyers spend a hefty amount to purchase such rare and antique notes.

A large number of people consider 786 as an auspicious and lucky number. In such a situation, it is possible that a bidder will give you the amount asked for. Earlier too, people got up to Rs 3 lakh in the bid of notes containing 786 numbers.

How to sell old notes on Ebay.com

Step 1: Log on to the www.ebay.com

Step 2: Click on registration at the homepage and register yourself as a seller.

Step 3: Take a clear and proper picture of your note and upload it on the platform. eBay will feature your advertisement to people who are using the platform to buy old notes and coins.

Step 4: People who are interested in purchasing the note will contact you after seeing your advertisement. You can contact them and sell the note.

Nowadays, old coins of Rs 1 and Rs 2, and notes of Rs 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 can be auctioned online for thousands of rupees by just sitting in the comfort of your home. An old Rs 10 note in your piggy bank or wallet can fetch Rs 25,000 within a few minutes without going anywhere. The Coinbazzar website provides a platform to people having unique and old notes to sell it online and earn money.

However, the Rs 10 note must have some features to fetch up to Rs 20,000. The note should have an Ashoka pillar printed on one side and a boat on the other side. The note was issued in the year 1943 during the British rule in India. The note should have the signature of then RBI governor CD Deshmukh. Apart from this, 10 Rupees should be written in the English language on both ends of the note on the backside.

If you have a 10 rupee note with these features, you can sell it online on Coinbazzar platform. The buyers on the platform pay thousands to get rare old notes and coins.

