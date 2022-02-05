This astrology startup does a business of INR 41 lacs every day

Do you want to know what will happen in your future? Here is a company that does that for a living!

When most of the Indian startups are working towards solving problems of your present by offering convenience, this startup is solving the problems of your future by giving predictions in the present!

Who uses astrology these days?

Astrotalk has served over 2 crore customers in the last 4 years & does a business of INR 41 lacs daily. And is growing by 20% month on month.

Who must be their customer?

Did you guess people above the age of 40? Surprisingly, Astrotalk is serving the youth of the country i.e. the age group of 21 to 35!

What must they be asking?

About 30% of the queries are related to career, 60% are related to love, relationship & marriage. The remaining 10% are around health, wealth & finance.

Is the company funded?

Astrotalk is bootstrapped & is believed to be one of the most successful bootstrapped companies in India. It is also the market leader in the field of Astrology.

How many astrologers do they have?

Astrotalk has more than 2500 astrologers on the app, who are available 24*7 to talk to customers on chat or call. It does more than 1,50,000 minutes of consultation every day!

Does astrology really work?

Puneet Gupta , the founder of Astrotalk, used to not believe in Astrology earlier but one of his friends who was an Astrologer had predicted that he would start a business in 2015 in the IT field and that it will shut down in 2017.

When that prediction came true, Puneet started believing in Astrology and went to the same astrologer to ask about his future. She predicted that as per his chart, he must start something in the field of Astrology.

As per her suggestion, Astrotalk was launched in October 2017 & within 4.5 years it has become the market leader.

